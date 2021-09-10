Coherus Management to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be made available at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, during the virtual conference.



The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus Biosciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.