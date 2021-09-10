checkAd

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $75 Million 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 15:10  |  16   |   |   

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of additional Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 6.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022 and will mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The Company will have the right to redeem the Notes on or after June 15, 2024. Prior to June 15, 2024, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of the Notes. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s sole election. The conversion rate will initially equal 337.9520 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $2.96 per share of common stock, representing an approximate 10% conversion premium based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $2.69 per share on September 9, 2021.

The Company intends to use approximately $72.5 million of the net proceeds from this offering, together with approximately $27.8 million of cash on hand, to repurchase approximately $100.3 million of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due October 1, 2022 and the remainder, if any, of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repurchases.

JMP Securities is the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting JMP Securities, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (415) 835-8985.

Seite 1 von 2


Western Asset Mortgage Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $75 Million 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
SharpRank & Sports Illustrated Partner to Be Most Trusted Data Source in Online Gambling
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Columbia Care Celebrates the Start of Whole Flower Cannabis Sales in Virginia
1847 Goedeker Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominations From Kanen Wealth ...
AWS and Bundesliga to Debut Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2021–22 European Football ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten