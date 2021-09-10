Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $75 Million 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of additional Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 6.75% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022 and will mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The Company will have the right to redeem the Notes on or after June 15, 2024. Prior to June 15, 2024, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of the Notes. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s sole election. The conversion rate will initially equal 337.9520 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $2.96 per share of common stock, representing an approximate 10% conversion premium based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $2.69 per share on September 9, 2021.

The Company intends to use approximately $72.5 million of the net proceeds from this offering, together with approximately $27.8 million of cash on hand, to repurchase approximately $100.3 million of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due October 1, 2022 and the remainder, if any, of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include debt repurchases.

JMP Securities is the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting JMP Securities, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (415) 835-8985.