checkAd

BNP Paribas Inches Higher as BofA Sees Key Pick on Dividends

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 10:57  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials. BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the …

  • (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials.
  • BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the next 3 years, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation
  • BNP is likely to be among the highest dividend payers in Europe, returning 35% of market cap in the next 3 years, BofA estimates
  • BNP could boost capital return even more by disposing of BancWest, potentially in an IPO, the analysts said
BNP Paribas (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas Inches Higher as BofA Sees Key Pick on Dividends (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials. BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Paper Stocks Dive After Danske Downgrades
GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract
Bakkafrost Gains 2% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
DNB Names Ida Lerner New CFO
Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares
Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
United Internet Stops Shares Buyback After Only EUR 18.7 Million out of EUR 160 Million
GHP Specialty Care Falls 15% After Losing UAE Contract
Orell Fuessli Buys Majority Stake in Procivis
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Bank Norwegian Takeover Condition Fulfilled, Nordax says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21JPMORGAN stuft BNP PARIBAS auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.09.21ROUNDUP/Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Weichen für größere Banken in Europa stellen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Deutsche-Bank-Chef: Europa muss Banken wettbewerbsfähiger machen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21UBS stuft BNP PARIBAS auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.08.21DWS Group, BNP Paribas, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Pfandbriefbank, Aareal Bank - das rät Fabian Strebin
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte