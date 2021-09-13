BNP Paribas Inches Higher as BofA Sees Key Pick on Dividends
(PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials. BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the …
(PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials. BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the …
- (PLX AI) – BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials.
- BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the next 3 years, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation
- BNP is likely to be among the highest dividend payers in Europe, returning 35% of market cap in the next 3 years, BofA estimates
- BNP could boost capital return even more by disposing of BancWest, potentially in an IPO, the analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare