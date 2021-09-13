checkAd

Onto Innovation Welcomes Karen Rogge to its Board of Directors

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation”, “Onto”, or the “Company”) today announced Karen Rogge has joined its board of directors.

Karen Rogge is a skilled financial and operational executive with a strategic mindset focused on transformational growth and optimizing operational performance. Ms. Rogge is the founder and president of the RYN Group LLC, a management consulting business. She has a proven track record of C-level executive roles at multiple technology companies, such as the interim CFO position at Applied Micro Circuits, senior VP and CFO at Extreme Networks, and VP corporate finance, treasurer, and principal accounting officer at Seagate Technology. In addition, Ms. Rogge served in various financial management, general management, and multi-disciplinary roles at Hewlett Packard, including head of IT for their $4 billion test and measurement business.

She currently utilizes her innovative experience as a thought leader, working closely with CEOs and boards to focus their strategies for organic and inorganic growth. Recently, she joined the board of directors at Rambus Inc. Previously she was a board director of Kemet Corporation, a global leader in the passive electronic components industry. Ms. Rogge was part of the team that oversaw the firm’s acquisition by Yageo for $1.8 billion and a 37% premium.

“We are adding Karen to Onto’s board to take advantage of her strong financial background and experience in organic and inorganic strategic growth initiatives. We expect her broad technology experience across equipment and software will bring high-value skills and insights to our board,” said Christopher Seams, chairman of Onto Innovation’s board of directors.

“Karen brings a unique blend of strategic thinking and leadership acumen from a variety of leading technology companies. We look forward to her contributions to Onto Innovation’s board of directors as we look to the exciting future of our company over the next decade,” said Mike Plisinski, chief executive officer of Onto Innovation.

Ms. Rogge concluded, “Onto Innovation is at an important inflection point within a strong industry as the company expands its served markets. It is an exciting time to join this talented team, especially when the company has such a strong growth outlook for the years ahead.”

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies, which include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

01.09.21Onto Innovation's Dragonfly Inspection Platform Projecting Record Annual Growth in 2021
19.08.21Onto Innovation to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
