DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE increases share buyback program 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2021, 18:30  |  12   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
MBB SE increases share buyback program 2021

15-Sep-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBB SE increases share buyback program 2021

Berlin, 15 September 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG and to increase the share buyback program which was announced on 01 June 2021 and launched on 14 June 2021.

The original volume of the current share buyback program of up to 30,000 treasury shares with a maximum volume of €5.0 million will now be doubled to a total of up to 60,000 shares with a maximum volume of €10.0 million in total. Up to and including 15 September 2021, 30,000 shares have been repurchased. Thus, up to 30,000 additional shares can be purchased until the end of the share buyback program on 31 December 2021.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

 

 

MBB SE

Joachimsthaler Straße 34

10719 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

Fax +49 30 844 15 333

request@mbb.com

www.mbb.com  

 

Executive Management

Dr Constantin Mang (CEO)

Dr Jakob Ammer

Torben Teichler

 

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director

Dr Christof Nesemeier

 

Court of Registration

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1233670

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1233670  15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

