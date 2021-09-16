checkAd

Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chlor-Alkali Market by Type (Caustic Soda (Alumina, Chemicals, Textiles, Soaps & Detergents), Chlorine (EDC/PVC, Isocyanates, Propylene Oxide, C1/C2 Aromatics), Soda Ash (Glass, Water Treatment, Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper)), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Chlor-Alkali market size is estimated to be USD 63.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

The growth in demand for chlor-alkali in the APAC is expected to be driven by the vinyl chain (EDC/VCM/PVC). The demand for chlor-alkali in the APAC is driven by China, which accounts for a major share, globally. China is one of the fastest-growing countries, in terms of chlor-alkali consumption, due to its large chemical and petrochemical industries. India, with its emerging economy is expected to propel the demand for chlor-alkali products during the forecast period. The rising disposable income and focus on the domestic manufacturing industry is expected to increase the demand for chlor-alkali products. However, in Europe, the market for chlor-alkali products is projected to grow at a marginal rate during the forecast period. Countries in Europe follow stringent environmental regulations to control harmful industrial emissions. This is expected to lead to the closure of some capacities in the region. In North America, and particularly in the US, the growth in demand for chlorine is expected to be driven by the vinyl chain (EDC/VCM/PVC). New capacities are expected to be introduced as the demand from the vinyl industry is projected to increase due to the rising demand from the construction and residential housing sectors in the US. Environmental issues have led to the phasing out of certain applications of chlorine, including the cluster rules in the pulp & paper industry mandating chlorine-free bleaching.

By application, Alumina account for the largest share for Caustic soda in the Chlor-Alkali market

Alumina occurs as aluminum oxide and is refined to produce aluminum. Due to the increasing demand for aluminum across the globe, especially from China, the demand for alumina is increasing steadily. Generally, caustic soda is used for the production of alumina. Thus, the steady growth of the market is expected to, in turn, support the growth of the chlor-alkali market. APAC dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for caustic soda is projected to be driven by the shifting base of industrial production to the APAC, the increasing population, and the rising demand for infrastructure.

