Barclays Appoints Naeem Merchant as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking

Barclays announces the appointment of Naeem Merchant as a Managing Director in Healthcare Investment Banking. Mr. Merchant will be based in New York, and will focus on the Pharmaceutical Services and IT sectors. He will report to Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups at Barclays.

Mr. Merchant joins Barclays from Greenhill & Co. where he was a Managing Director focused on Pharmaceutical Services. He started his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers fourteen years ago. Mr. Merchant has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions during his career. He has deep domain expertise, and strategic and investor relationships, across the Pharmaceutical Services and IT sectors, including providers of technology and services supporting pharmaceutical research and development, manufacturing and distribution, and commercialization.

“We are delighted to welcome Naeem back to Barclays and to our Healthcare team. His deep industry relationships and extensive transactional experience will generate tremendous value for our clients,” said Rick Landgarten, Global Head of Healthcare & Real Estate Groups. “Naeem’s appointment is further evidence of our dedication to investing in top level talent in order to enable us to continue to build on our successes and strong momentum in our Healthcare franchise.”

Barclays has performed lead roles in a number of recent transactions of note in the Healthcare Banking space, including serving as financial advisor to Thermo Fisher Scientific on their pending $21bn acquisition of PPD, and acting as financial advisor to Centene Corporation in the company’s $3.1bn acquisition of Magellan Health, Inc. Barclays acted as financial advisor to Kindred at Home on their sale to Humana, and served as financial advisor to HMS on the company’s sale to Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies for $3.4bn. In addition, Barclays has performed key roles in several recent IPOs of note, including serving as a senior active bookrunner on a $649mm IPO for Signify Health, Inc., as an active bookrunner on a $924mm IPO for Bright Health Group, Inc., and as an active bookrunner on a $1.3bn IPO for GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Merchant will start at Barclays in October 2021.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc.

