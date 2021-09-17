checkAd

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presents New Clinical Study Results Across Pipeline at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021   

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced four e-poster presentations at the ESMO Congress 2021. The presentations include updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 study of rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel in patients with PROC and updated preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib in patients with TGCT. A long-term update on the Phase 3 INVICTUS study of QINLOCK (ripretinib) in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), and results from the expansion phase of the Phase 1 study of ripretinib in patients with KIT-altered metastatic melanoma will also be presented.

All e-poster presentations are now available on-demand via the ESMO website and on the Company’s website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications. Deciphera will also host an investor event featuring key opinion leaders to discuss the rebastinib and vimseltinib data today, September 17, 2021, at 10 AM ET. A live webcast of the event may be accessed through the “Investors” section of Deciphera’s website at www.deciphera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

“We are excited to present strong results at this year’s ESMO Congress, which support both our plans to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal study for rebastinib pending regulatory feedback, and our plans to initiate a Phase 3 pivotal study for vimseltinib. The updated safety and efficacy results for rebastinib in combination with paclitaxel show highly encouraging results, including a median progression free survival of 9.1 months, in heavily pretreated patients with PROC where additional treatment is heterogeneous and single agent paclitaxel retreatment has historically shown only 3-4 months of PFS. Based on these impressive results in patients with a significant unmet medical need, we have begun planning for a pivotal Phase 3 study that we plan to initiate in 2022 following regulatory feedback,” said Matthew L. Sherman, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “We are equally encouraged by the tolerability and efficacy data presented today from the Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib in TGCT. The data presented today with vimseltinib in TGCT reinforce its potential to be a best-in-class treatment for this disease. We are rapidly moving forward with this program and we expect to initiate our Phase 3 study, MOTION, in the fourth quarter of this year.”

