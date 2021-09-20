DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE FORMULATION IN ANIMALS

Vancouver, BC, Canada, September 20th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the development of a "non-injectable" second generation COVID vaccine, AccuVAC-IN002, for intranasal delivery.

Vaccination against SARS2-COVID was initially efficient at slowing down viral spreading across the globe. However, the arrival of new and more infectious strains is challenging to current vaccines for two main reasons. First, detected mutations can escape generated humoral responses. Second, researchers found that people infected with the Delta strain carry 1260 times more virus in their nasal cavity compared to the original version of the coronavirus. The latter point is extremely important as current vaccination strategies do not ensure protection from this airborne transmission at mucosal sites, which represent the initial site of infection. This means that vaccinated individuals can still be infected and possibly develop life-threatening symptoms.



"With Defence's new AccuVAC-IN002 formulation, we are able to induce both IgA and IgG antibody responses both systemically and at mucosal sites. This would ensure a transmission-blocking effect that will not only halt initial infection but will also ensure close to a 100% blockade in viral shedding" says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics. In addition, our new AccuVAC-IN002 formulation can be further developed to become a "universal" vaccine capable of targeting 4-8 strains simultaneously, which would provide effective protection against all known variants and future emerging strains, he added.