Guidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceSuite has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, Inc. “ Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America 1 . ” InsuranceSuite was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the report, which can be viewed here .

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America (Graphic: Business Wire)

“While it was predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would impact sales execution across enterprise software, the P&C core platform market remained remarkably resilient,” wrote Gartner. “Overall, there has been an increase in full-suite implementations (policy, billing and claims) in 2020 over the prior years.”

“We are thrilled that Gartner has named InsuranceSuite as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America for the seventh consecutive time,” said Eugene Lee, general manager, InsuranceSuite, Guidewire Software. “We believe this recognition validates the continuous improvements we are making to the suite to ensure insurers remain innovative and efficient as they grow their businesses.”

Guidewire’s momentum with InsuranceSuite during 2020 – 2021 includes:

Twice yearly releases of the Guidewire platform (Aspen and Banff in 2020, and Cortina so far in 2021), delivered as a cloud service, to accelerate innovation. Complex upgrades are a thing of the past, and operation and maintenance burdens are transferred to Guidewire.

Delivery of Guidewire Cloud Platform which provides a Guidewire-engineered architecture for the cloud. It includes infrastructure, application services, and data services and enables the provisioning, scalability, and security of Guidewire cloud products.

The reimagined Guidewire core platform with embedded analytics and native support for digital experiences for customers, agents, and employees — the most complete P&C insurance platform in the world.

The industry’s first smart-loop analytics platform which enables improved understanding of risk signal, more automated processes, better decision-making, a better customer experience, and improved business intelligence.

A complete set of APIs and integration tools, along with a world-class developer experience, that accelerate innovation while making it easier to integrate with other systems and build add-ons through a growing Guidewire Marketplace.

Product functional completeness, tooling, and methodology to continually drive down the cost of implementing and operating the Guidewire platform.

Ninety-two Guidewire InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow customers combined have selected Guidewire Cloud. Guidewire InsuranceNow has also received repeat recognition as a Challenger in this report.