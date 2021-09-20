checkAd

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:55  |  25   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceSuite has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America1.” InsuranceSuite was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the report, which can be viewed here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005208/en/

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America (Graphic: Business Wire)

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time, in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America (Graphic: Business Wire)

“While it was predicted that the COVID-19 pandemic would impact sales execution across enterprise software, the P&C core platform market remained remarkably resilient,” wrote Gartner. “Overall, there has been an increase in full-suite implementations (policy, billing and claims) in 2020 over the prior years.”

“We are thrilled that Gartner has named InsuranceSuite as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Insurance Platforms, North America for the seventh consecutive time,” said Eugene Lee, general manager, InsuranceSuite, Guidewire Software. “We believe this recognition validates the continuous improvements we are making to the suite to ensure insurers remain innovative and efficient as they grow their businesses.”

Guidewire’s momentum with InsuranceSuite during 2020 – 2021 includes:

  • Twice yearly releases of the Guidewire platform (Aspen and Banff in 2020, and Cortina so far in 2021), delivered as a cloud service, to accelerate innovation. Complex upgrades are a thing of the past, and operation and maintenance burdens are transferred to Guidewire.
  • Delivery of Guidewire Cloud Platform which provides a Guidewire-engineered architecture for the cloud. It includes infrastructure, application services, and data services and enables the provisioning, scalability, and security of Guidewire cloud products.
  • The reimagined Guidewire core platform with embedded analytics and native support for digital experiences for customers, agents, and employees — the most complete P&C insurance platform in the world.
  • The industry’s first smart-loop analytics platform which enables improved understanding of risk signal, more automated processes, better decision-making, a better customer experience, and improved business intelligence.
  • A complete set of APIs and integration tools, along with a world-class developer experience, that accelerate innovation while making it easier to integrate with other systems and build add-ons through a growing Guidewire Marketplace.
  • Product functional completeness, tooling, and methodology to continually drive down the cost of implementing and operating the Guidewire platform.

Ninety-two Guidewire InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow customers combined have selected Guidewire Cloud. Guidewire InsuranceNow has also received repeat recognition as a Challenger in this report.

Seite 1 von 2
Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire InsuranceSuite Recognized as a Leader for Seventh Consecutive Time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced InsuranceSuite has again been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:50 UhrGuidewire InsuranceNow Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Fifth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Insurepay’s Accelerator for Pay-As-You-Go Workers’ Compensation Premiums Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Germania Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Guidewire Software to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten