WISeKey and GDGC Officially Launched Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe Bryant on the WISe.Art Trusted Marketplace for Luxury NFTs

The auction will run live from September 20 th - 28 th through the WISe.Art digital marketplace; only three King Power Tourbillion Black Mambas were ever made in rose gold, making this timepiece exclusive among the illusive.



Geneva, Switzerland – September 20, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that in collaboration with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, organized a Webinar on Monday, September 20, 2021 giving details on the auction of the Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package through the WISeArt Trusted Marketplace ( https://www.wise.art ) for luxury NFTs.

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba Tourbillion watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

Speakers during the Webinar included:

Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey

Toni Tal Barel, Watch & Jewelry Valuator, Collector and Investor

Moish E. Peltz, Esq, Partner of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC

Kenneth J. Falcon, Esq, Managing Partner of Falcon Rappaport& Berkman PLLC

Ashok Ranadive, Director of Professional Services at Casper Labs

Gregory Gadson, Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer of GDGC Enterprises, LLC

WISeKey, together with invited experts, addressed how the team at GDGC was able to strategically secure the asset to the blockchain and entering each item’s detailed specs, such as the crystal type, bezel, strap material as well as origin of sale.

In addition, they debated why the WISe.Art platform was selected to perform this method of tokenization and provenance creation (which can’t be tampered with or disputed as the information will live on forever in the Metaverse).

As previously announced, WISeKey commercially launched its WISe.Art NFT platform ( https://www.wise.art ) for the collectible and luxury market on September 1, 2021, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch .