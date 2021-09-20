Novamind Announces Inclusion in NYSE Listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the …

PSIL is the first U.S.-listed, actively managed exchange traded fund to deliver dedicated investment exposure to psychedelics. PSIL seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the rapidly evolving psychedelics space, offering exposure to companies which the ETF's portfolio manager views as leading the way in this nascent industry.The ETF currently includes 22 psychedelics companies.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF trading on the NYSE under the ticker "PSIL" (the "ETF").

"The inclusion of Novamind in the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF is an important achievement for our Company," commented Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind. "Our clinics and clinical research sites are growing rapidly, and we are pleased to be recognized as a leading company in the emerging psychedelics sector."

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.



