EDPR Secures 15-Year PPA for 297 MW Wind Project in Canada

(PLX AI) – EDP Renovaveis has secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement with TransCanada Energy to sell the energy produced by the 297 MW Sharp Hills wind farm in Canada.

The Sharp Hills wind farm is located in Alberta and is expected to enter in operation in 2023



