checkAd

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner

21.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

DEMIRE AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner

Langen, 21 September 2021. The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has extended the contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief FRICS and CFO Tim Brückner ahead of schedule. The term of both contracts was adjusted by another three years until December 31, 2024.

Professor Dr. Alexander Goepfert, Chairman of DEMIRE's Supervisory Board, explains: "Ingo Hartlief and Tim Brückner have contributed significantly to the Company's success with the development and consistent implementation of the 'REALize Potential Strategy'. We are therefore very pleased that Ingo Hartlief and Tim Brückner will continue to be available to us and drive the Company's growth in the future."

***************************


About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 70 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm and has a market value in excess of EUR 1.4 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44
Email: tegeder@demire.ag


21.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1234643

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1234643  21.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234643&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner 21.09.2021 / 07:00 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening ...
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Bezugsfrist der Kapitalerhöhung startet heute
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
DGAP-News: Extended research on the Baader Bank share
DGAP-News: Erweitertes Research zur Baader Bank-Aktie
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Statement on the parliamentary inquiry of 'DIE LINKE'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Aufsichtsrat verlängert die Vorstandsverträge von CEO Ingo Hartlief und CFO Tim Brückner
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG extends lease with public sector company in Essen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG verlängert mit Unternehmen aus dem öffentlichen Sektor in Essen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Hamborner REIT: Weshalb ich jetzt meine Anteile verkauft habe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare