DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Supervisory Board extends the Executive Board contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief and CFO Tim Brückner

Langen, 21 September 2021. The Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has extended the contracts of CEO Ingo Hartlief FRICS and CFO Tim Brückner ahead of schedule. The term of both contracts was adjusted by another three years until December 31, 2024.

Professor Dr. Alexander Goepfert, Chairman of DEMIRE's Supervisory Board, explains: "Ingo Hartlief and Tim Brückner have contributed significantly to the Company's success with the development and consistent implementation of the 'REALize Potential Strategy'. We are therefore very pleased that Ingo Hartlief and Tim Brückner will continue to be available to us and drive the Company's growth in the future."

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

DEMIRE - REALize Potential

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across German. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 June 2021, DEMIRE's portfolio contains of 70 assets with lettable space totalling about 1 million sqm and has a market value in excess of EUR 1.4 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties results in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation and expects the portfolio to grow significantly in the medium term. As it expands its portfolio, DEMIRE is concentrating on FFO-strong assets with potential and, at the same time, disposing of properties that are not in line with its strategy. DEMIRE is taking several steps to further the development of its operations and processes. Next to cost consciousness, the operating performance is set to improve through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Contact:

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Phone: +49 6103 372 49 44

Email: tegeder@demire.ag

