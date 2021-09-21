checkAd

Vivendi Confirms the 1 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares

Regulatory News:

As planned, the shares of Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) started trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam today.

Given their opening price of €25.25, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) confirms that the distribution in kind of UMG shares to Vivendi shareholders will be paid as planned on the basis of one UMG share for every eligible Vivendi share.

The detachment date (ex-date) of the distribution in kind is today. Settlement will occur on September 23, 2021.

The total number of UMG shares distributed represents 59.87% of its share capital. Following this transaction, Vivendi will now hold 10.13% of the share capital of UMG.

The total value of the distribution in kind combines:

- A €5,312 million (€4.89 per Vivendi share) special dividend in kind paid out of existing reserves, approved by the shareholders of Vivendi on June 22, 2021;

- A €22,098 million (€20.36 per Vivendi share) special interim dividend in kind paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings, upon decision of the Management Board of Vivendi made on September 14, 2021.

For information on the tax treatment of the distribution in kind, shareholders are invited to read the Report on the special dividend in kind available on Vivendi’s website. (https://www.vivendi.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/20210512_VIV_Report ...)

The prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading of the shares of UMG on Euronext Amsterdam has been approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on September 14, 2021 and is available on the Vivendi (www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/financial-operations/) and UMG (https://investors.universalmusic.com) websites.

Potential investors in UMG are invited to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in UMG shares.

In particular, investors’ attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to UMG included in Section 1 of the prospectus.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Wertpapier


