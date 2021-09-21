Labrador Gold Samples 338 g/t Au in New Discovery at Golden Glove 3.5km South of Big Vein

Highlights



Rock chip assays from the new discovery include 338.08 g/t Au, 194.28 g/t, 193.69 g/t and 83.61 g/t Au confirming the presence of high-grade epizonal gold in a second location on the Kingsway property

This further demonstrates the significant potential for high-grade near surface gold mineralization to be found along the Appleton Fault Zone

Golden Glove lies on the southeast side of the Appleton Fault Zone similar to gold occurrences to the south of Kingsway



TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from samples collected at a brand new discovery, the Golden Glove, located approximately 3.5km south of Big vein, part of its 100% controlled Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

Assays of six grab samples taken from an outcrop of mineralized quartz vein range from 2.99 to 338.08g/t Au. The three highest grade samples contained visible gold. A sample of quartz vein float approximately 60 metres to the northeast of the visible gold outcrop assayed 2.16g/t Au. Highlights of the results are given below.