Labrador Gold Samples 338 g/t Au in New Discovery at Golden Glove 3.5km South of Big Vein

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.09.2021, 14:00   

Highlights

  • Rock chip assays from the new discovery include 338.08 g/t Au, 194.28 g/t, 193.69 g/t and 83.61 g/t Au confirming the presence of high-grade epizonal gold in a second location on the Kingsway property
  • This further demonstrates the significant potential for high-grade near surface gold mineralization to be found along the Appleton Fault Zone
  • Golden Glove lies on the southeast side of the Appleton Fault Zone similar to gold occurrences to the south of Kingsway

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from samples collected at a brand new discovery, the Golden Glove, located approximately 3.5km south of Big vein, part of its 100% controlled Kingsway Project near Gander, Newfoundland. The Kingsway project is located within the highly prospective Gander Gold District.

Assays of six grab samples taken from an outcrop of mineralized quartz vein range from 2.99 to 338.08g/t Au. The three highest grade samples contained visible gold. A sample of quartz vein float approximately 60 metres to the northeast of the visible gold outcrop assayed 2.16g/t Au. Highlights of the results are given below.

Sample # Sample Type Sample Type Rock Type Au (g/t)
709307 outcrop float Quartz vein 2.16
709253 outcrop Grab* Quartz vein with visible gold 338.08
709252 outcrop Grab Quartz vein with visible gold 194.28
709251 outcrop Grab Quartz vein with visible gold 193.69
709010 Outcrop Grab Quartz vein with py, apy and cpy 6.34
709009 Outcrop Grab Quartz vein with py, apy and cpy 83.61
555963 Outcrop Grab Quartz Vein with py 2.99

Abbreviations: py pyrite, apy arsenopyrite, cpy chalcopyrite *Note that grab samples are select samples and are not necessarily representative of gold mineralization found on the property.

