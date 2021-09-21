Gossamer Bio Announces Appointment of Bryan Giraudo as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to Chief Financial Officer Role

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that, Bryan Giraudo has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his continued role as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Giraudo joined Gossamer in May 2018 as its Chief Financial Officer.

“Bryan has been instrumental in strengthening the financial and organizational foundation of the Company,” said Faheem Hasnain, Chairman, co-founder and CEO of Gossamer Bio. “Since his arrival at Gossamer, his responsibilities have extended far beyond just the finance and accounting groups, and this promotion reflects the management and leadership role that Bryan has already established for himself.”