checkAd

Curtiss-Wright Receives Contracts Valued at Approximately $100 Million to Support Critical U.S. Naval Defense Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued at approximately $100 million to provide pumps for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs. The awards were received from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction.

“Curtiss-Wright is proud to have been awarded these significant naval defense contracts, which build upon our rich heritage and long-standing relationship with the U.S. Nuclear Navy,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Since the inception of nuclear-powered ships, Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to providing the safest, most advanced and reliable technologies has ensured our ongoing participation in these important defense programs, which continue to receive strong Congressional support.”

Curtiss-Wright is performing this work at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania facility within the Company’s Naval & Power Segment. The receipt of these new awards builds upon previously awarded contracts to provide propulsion valves, pumps and advanced instrumentation and control systems, valued in excess of $130 million, received in the second quarter of 2021.

For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. For more information on Curtiss-Wright’s Naval & Power Segment products for the U.S. Navy, please visit www.curtisswright.com/organization/naval-power.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright Corporation's expectations of future performance of our pumps, the continued relationship with an existing customer, the continued funding of these programs by the U.S. Navy, the successful implementation of our products into these naval defense programs, the overall success of these naval defense programs and future opportunities associated with these programs, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US and Foreign government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

Curtiss-Wright Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Curtiss-Wright Receives Contracts Valued at Approximately $100 Million to Support Critical U.S. Naval Defense Platforms Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been awarded contracts valued at approximately $100 million to provide pumps for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Curtiss-Wright Announces $400 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization to $550 Million, and Expansion of 2021 Share Repurchase Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Gabelli 27th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten