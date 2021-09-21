checkAd

Workiva Unveils Intuitive Data Prep Capabilities at Amplify Conference that Further Streamline Reporting and Empower Teams

Today, at its annual conference, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) introduced Data Prep, a new, intuitive data preparation capability within its cloud platform that streamlines compliance reporting and empowers collaboration among financial and operational teams across organizations.

Data Prep enables everyday business users as well as financial professionals to cleanse, transform, and map incoming data from enterprise systems of record via a simple, no-code interface. Data Prep provides dozens of prebuilt transformations that address the most common data preparation activities, eliminating inconsistencies caused by varying data definitions and harmonizing data into a single reporting standard, easily and intuitively.

“Data Prep marks an important leap in functionality for our end-to-end cloud platform,” said Julie Iskow, chief operating officer of Workiva. “When data is harmonized across enterprise applications straight from the source, regulatory and operational reporting teams save valuable time for strategic tasks while also breathing easy that data is connected, accurate and free of human error.”

Accelerated by its recent acquisition of OneCloud, Data Prep works seamlessly with Workiva’s more than 70 pre-built connectors that deliver out of the box application integration for popular systems like Anaplan, BlackLine, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Workday, and more. Connectors provide customers an intuitive and self-service mechanism for connecting mission critical systems and exchanging data needed to achieve connected reporting within the Workiva platform.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

