FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 15:47  |  48   |   |   

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), a Canadian-based specialty psychedelic pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat critical neurodegenerative diseases, for approximately CAD$11.3 million (US$8.9 million) in FSD Pharma stock (the “Transaction”).

In connection with the transaction, Dr. Lakshmi P. Kotra, B.Pharm.(Hons), Ph.D., Lucid’s co-founder, Senior scientist at Krembil Brain Institute, University Health Network (“UHN”), and Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Toronto, has joined FSD Pharma as CEO of Lucid, which will be the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. In that newly created role, he will continue to assess and advance FSD Pharma’s innovative drug development programs.

“The acquisition of Lucid represents a positive and exciting step in pursuit of our strategic objectives at FSD Pharma, as we advance a diversified pipeline of novel, patent-protected drug candidates. These are leading edge molecules to target therapies for mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases in a totally unique way, through the regulatory process,” said Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma. “We are excited that Dr. Kotra, an award-winning researcher and accomplished executive with experience in drug discovery and clinical development, will now be leading this effort.”

Dr. Kotra commented, “Energized by the tremendous opportunity that the combination of the two companies represents, I am thrilled to join the FSD Pharma team at this pivotal time as it works to accelerate the development of a robust pipeline of innovative treatments that address significant unmet needs in neurodegenerative and mental health disorders. Lucid recently licensed novel compounds from UHN for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, and is also developing a psychedelics-class of compounds for mental health disorders. These add to the current anti-inflammatory pipeline under development at FSD. As we move forward, we will be adding complementary expertise to the Company’s team, as well as partnering with experienced organizations globally. We are laser focused on completing advanced preclinical studies and scale-up activities to successfully move FSD Pharma’s assets through the clinical trials. This transformative transaction is a mutually synergistic step toward addressing total brain health, and the Company’s team is excited at the new possibilities and therapeutics.”

