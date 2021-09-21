checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 17:15  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

21-Sep-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program

Munich - 21 September 2021

The Executive Board of EQS Group AG resolved today to acquire up to 12,000 of its own shares in order to implement the employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".

The share repurchase will comply with the rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) Sentence 1 No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act.

The share repurchase will be executed over the stock exchange by an independent acting bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the repurchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within a time period still to be determined.

With regard to the purchase price, the bank is instructed to comply with the safe harbor rules of Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

EQS Group AG will report on the progress of the share repurchase on the Company's website (www.eqs.com) in the Investor Relations section.

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board member (CFO)

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-21029833

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

21-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1234913  21-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234913&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEQS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program 21-Sep-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-News: Personelle Veränderungen im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibakterielle Silberbeschichtungstechnologie: Sehr gute Ergebnisse nach Einsatz von 3 ...
DGAP-News: Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Neuzugänge im coinIX Portfolio - Neue Investments setzen auf die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Die Vaudoise-Gruppe setzt sich für die Mobilität der Zukunft ein
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Germany's leading housing company continues to roll out renewable energy: Vonovia fits ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:45 UhrDGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 12.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:45 UhrDGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:15 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EQS Group: Wachstumsdynamik soll anhalten
4investors | Kommentare
31.08.21EQS Group: Halbjahreszahlen bestätigen Strategie
Aktien Global | Analysen: andere
31.08.21Original-Research: EQS Group AG (von GBC AG): Halten
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
24.08.21EQS Group AG: Gut positioniert, Aktie halten
Aktien Global | Analysen: andere
24.08.21Original-Research: EQS Group AG (von GSC Research GmbH): Halten
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere