GN Store Nord Should Consider Divesting Hearing Unit, Nordea Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.09.2021, 09:30 | 31 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested. Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested. Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested.

Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722

GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the growth potential of GN Audio is vastly under-appreciated, Nordea said

Selling off Hearing would free up resources to invest in the fast-growing Audio unit and for M&A opportunities: Nordea

Price target implies nearly 50% upside from today's GN share level GN Store Nord Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

GN Store Nord Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer