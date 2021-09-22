GN Store Nord Should Consider Divesting Hearing Unit, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested. Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord should consider divesting its Hearing unit and focusing on the Audio business, analysts at Nordea suggested.
- Nordea rates GN buy, with a price target DKK 722
- GN Hearing lacks scale compared to its largest rivals, while the growth potential of GN Audio is vastly under-appreciated, Nordea said
- Selling off Hearing would free up resources to invest in the fast-growing Audio unit and for M&A opportunities: Nordea
- Price target implies nearly 50% upside from today's GN share level
