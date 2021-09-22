DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous publity AG successfully sells eight properties for 'publity Performance Fonds' and achieves leasing success 22.09.2021 / 10:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt, 22.09.2021- publity AG ("publity", Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has successfully sold a total of eight office properties in its function as asset manager for the closed-end public AIFs "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 6", "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 7" and "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8" managed by it. The buyer of the real estate portfolio is a German family office. The parties have agreed not to disclose the sale price.

The properties are multi-tenant and single-tenant properties in the Rhein-Main region, Cologne, the Stuttgart metropolitan region, Husum and Schleswig-Holstein with a total leasable area of 37,600 square meters. In addition, a letting success was achieved for a property in Mainz-Kastel from the "publity Performance Fonds Nr. 8". The tenant Flemming Dental extended its contract for a rental area of around 1,200 square meters for several years.

The seller was legally advised by CMS Hasche Sigle with a team led by Real Estate Partner Philipp Schönnenbeck from Düsseldorf.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity AG, said: "We have successfully developed the properties in recent years and are delighted about the sale to a renowned investor. With this transaction, we once again demonstrate our expertise and good choice of location, even in economically challenging times."

