Aquila Investment Management Announces Expansion of Its Investment Team

Aquila Investment Management LLC (Aquila), Investment Adviser and Administrator to the Aquila Group of Funds, announced the addition of four new members to its investment team. This addition significantly increases Aquila’s internal capacity in managing both equity and fixed income strategies.

The new hires include: Pedro Marcal as Director of Equities and High Yield and portfolio manager, David Schiffman as portfolio manager, John McPeake as portfolio manager and Steven Yang as research analyst.

As of October 1, 2021, the new portfolio management team will assume responsibilities for Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund (ATGAX) and Aquila Three Peaks High Income Fund (ATPAX), and Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC will no longer serve as Sub-Adviser. The Funds will be renamed Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund and Aquila High Income Fund on that date. Aquila Investment Management will remain the Investment Adviser to the Funds, and there will be no material changes to either Fund’s investment objectives, principal investment strategies, fees, or expenses in connection with the change in portfolio management team.

Pedro Marcal will be lead portfolio manager and John McPeake will be co-manager of Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund. David Schiffman will be lead portfolio manager and Pedro Marcal will be co-manager of Aquila High Income Fund. The newly appointed Aquila portfolio managers, together with Steven Yang, will share research ideas and collaborate on company research across both fund strategies.

Aquila High Income Fund’s primary investment objective is to obtain high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Investment Adviser’s research process includes relative value analysis and fundamental credit research with respect to the companies in which the Fund may invest.

Aquila Opportunity Growth Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Investment Adviser’s research process will, in addition to analyzing corporate capital structures, seek to identify companies that the Investment Adviser believes are likely to experience positive changes in their businesses and have durable business models.

“We are excited to take this significant step in expanding Aquila’s capacity to serve equity and fixed income investors directly and are delighted with the high-caliber team we have assembled,” said Diana Herrmann, President and CEO of Aquila Investment Management. “The team’s extensive and deep expertise in equities and fixed income research and investing, as well as portfolio management, combined with their prior experience working together in similar roles, will ensure a smooth transition. It will also greatly enhance our ability to serve our shareholders and continue to offer quality investment solutions to financial professionals and their clients.”

