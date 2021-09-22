checkAd

SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Clenera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.09.2021, 20:50  |  30   |   |   

Boise, Idaho (ots/PRNewswire) - Clenera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power
Purchase Agreement (PPA) between SRP and Clenera's affiliate, CO Bar Solar LLC.
This PPA represents the utility's largest standalone solar power plant currently
under development northwest of Flagstaff, Arizona. CO Bar Solar is scheduled to
be commercially operational in 2024 and will deliver between 440 and 480
megawatts (MWDC) of renewable energy to SRP (http://www.srpnet.com/) customers.
Clenera (http://www.clenera.com/) , a developer of large-scale solar and storage
projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will
construct and operate CO Bar Solar.

This project is one of many that support SRP in its long-term decarbonization
goals. It will also help SRP meet its expanded commitment to add 2,025 MWAC of
new utility-scale solar resources by 2025.

"SRP is pleased to partner with Clenera to add this substantial solar resource
as part of our 'all of the above' strategy to meet near-term power generation
needs," said Mike Hummel. "The CO Bar Solar power plant is an incredible clean
energy resource that will support SRP customers and help us take a significant
step towards our decarbonization goals."

CO Bar Solar will occupy up to 2,400 acres of private land in Coconino County
and construction is expected to begin in 2023. Over the course of the 18-month
construction timeline, it is expected that approximately 550 construction jobs
will created, with many being local. Once complete, CO Bar Solar will generate
enough power to meet the needs of 80,000 homes, while offsetting 1 billion
pounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Clenera's Vice President of Business Development, Jared McKee, said of the
partnership: "We are excited to be working with SRP to develop one of the
largest solar projects in Arizona. Clenera has historically paved the way for
renewable energy in the state, and CO Bar Solar is yet another example of
progress being made in Arizona's clean energy sector. We thank SRP for their
partnership to make this opportunity possible."

Including this addition and others, SRP expects that nearly 50 percent of the
retail energy it delivers to its customers will come from carbon free resources
by 2025. These new renewable energy resources contribute to SRP's 2035 goals to
reduce carbon intensity by 65 percent in 2035 and by 90 percent in 2050 from
2005 levels.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest
provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more
