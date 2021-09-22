SRP Partners with Solar and Storage Developer, Clenera, to Build One of Arizona's Largest Solar Projects

Boise, Idaho (ots/PRNewswire) - Clenera and SRP today announced a 20-year Power

Purchase Agreement (PPA) between SRP and Clenera's affiliate, CO Bar Solar LLC.

This PPA represents the utility's largest standalone solar power plant currently

under development northwest of Flagstaff, Arizona. CO Bar Solar is scheduled to

be commercially operational in 2024 and will deliver between 440 and 480

megawatts (MWDC) of renewable energy to SRP (http://www.srpnet.com/) customers.

Clenera (http://www.clenera.com/) , a developer of large-scale solar and storage

projects, and a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy LTD (TASE: ENLT), will

construct and operate CO Bar Solar.



This project is one of many that support SRP in its long-term decarbonization

goals. It will also help SRP meet its expanded commitment to add 2,025 MWAC of

new utility-scale solar resources by 2025.





"SRP is pleased to partner with Clenera to add this substantial solar resourceas part of our 'all of the above' strategy to meet near-term power generationneeds," said Mike Hummel. "The CO Bar Solar power plant is an incredible cleanenergy resource that will support SRP customers and help us take a significantstep towards our decarbonization goals."CO Bar Solar will occupy up to 2,400 acres of private land in Coconino Countyand construction is expected to begin in 2023. Over the course of the 18-monthconstruction timeline, it is expected that approximately 550 construction jobswill created, with many being local. Once complete, CO Bar Solar will generateenough power to meet the needs of 80,000 homes, while offsetting 1 billionpounds of carbon dioxide emissions each year.Clenera's Vice President of Business Development, Jared McKee, said of thepartnership: "We are excited to be working with SRP to develop one of thelargest solar projects in Arizona. Clenera has historically paved the way forrenewable energy in the state, and CO Bar Solar is yet another example ofprogress being made in Arizona's clean energy sector. We thank SRP for theirpartnership to make this opportunity possible."Including this addition and others, SRP expects that nearly 50 percent of theretail energy it delivers to its customers will come from carbon free resourcesby 2025. These new renewable energy resources contribute to SRP's 2035 goals toreduce carbon intensity by 65 percent in 2035 and by 90 percent in 2050 from2005 levels.About SRPSRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largestprovider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more