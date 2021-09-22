Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of €500,000,000 0.993% Senior Notes Due 2026

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of euro-denominated notes (the “Notes”), to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The Notes will mature on October 15, 2026 and priced with a coupon of 0.993%. Interest on the Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on October 15, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

The Issuers estimate that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately €496 million ($588 million) after deducting expenses. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of their outstanding 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022.