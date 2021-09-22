Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of €500,000,000 0.993% Senior Notes Due 2026
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering of euro-denominated notes (the “Notes”), to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The Notes will mature on October 15, 2026 and priced with a coupon of 0.993%. Interest on the Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on October 15, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.
The Issuers estimate that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately €496 million ($588 million) after deducting expenses. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of all of their outstanding 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022.
Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Merrill Lynch International, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BNP PARIBAS, Crédit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Stifel, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued under an effective shelf registration statement of the Company, the Operating Partnership and MPT Finance, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and a free writing prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Barclays Bank PLC at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc. at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn.: Prospectus Department, dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan at 383 Madison Avenue, 3rd Floor New York, NY 10179, telephone: (212) 834-4533; or by visiting the SEC’s EDGAR public database at www.sec.gov.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare