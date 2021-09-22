checkAd

Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer and Julie Rottenberg to Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 23:00  |  11   |   |   

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the promotion of two senior company leaders: Kelly Mahon Tullier to Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer and Julie Rottenberg to Executive Vice President, General Counsel. Both appointments are effective as of October 1, 2021.

In her newly created position, Tullier will assume leadership of Visa’s People organization in addition to her current responsibilities as Corporate Secretary and head of Global Communications and Global Corporate Services. Rottenberg will oversee Visa’s global Legal and Compliance function, expanding upon her promotion earlier this year.

“Kelly and Julie are proven leaders, and I am thrilled to see them both continue to broaden their impact at Visa,” said Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Visa. “Kelly is a trusted advisor to the Board and me, and she has transformed every function she touches into a best-in-class team. With this new role she will have the opportunity to bring her strong business acumen, along with her passion for our people and nurturing talent, to the entire organization. A significant sign of a strong leader is one who has succession paths for their team. I could not be more excited to see Kelly passing the legal and compliance baton to Julie. Julie’s deep industry expertise makes her the ideal choice to help us navigate the complex legal and compliance landscape as our business continues to evolve.”

Tullier will assume responsibility from Jennifer Grant, Visa’s Chief Human Resources Officer since 2018, who has announced her intention to step down at the end of the year. In her new role, Tullier will take on responsibility for the Human Resources team which includes global talent acquisition and talent management, total rewards, training and development, people operations and employee relations.

“I would like to thank Jennifer Grant for her leadership and contributions to Visa and wish her the best in her new endeavors,“ continued Kelly. “Throughout her tenure, Jennifer has been a valuable leader and partner to me and the Executive Committee.”

Tullier joined Visa in June 2014 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Visa, Tullier worked at PepsiCo, Inc. as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Previously, she was Vice President and General Counsel for Frito-Lay. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Baker Botts LLP and also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Sidney A. Fitzwater, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Rottenberg joined Visa in February 2008. During her tenure at Visa, she has served on the litigation team and as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Counsel for North America. Previously, she was a partner at Arnold & Porter, LLP, and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert Beezer, U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, and the Honorable Samuel Wilson, U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa Promotes Kelly Mahon Tullier to Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer and Julie Rottenberg to Executive Vice President, General Counsel Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the promotion of two senior company leaders: Kelly Mahon Tullier to Vice Chair, Chief People and Administrative Officer and Julie Rottenberg to Executive Vice President, General Counsel. Both appointments are effective …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
J2 Global Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Independent Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Diese 4 Dow-Aktien können sich in 7 Jahren (oder weniger) verdoppeln
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.09.21Visa Launches New Benefits for U.S. Consumer Credit Cardholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Visa Digitally Enables 16 Million SMBs on Path to Reaching 50 Million Goal Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.213 simple Aktien, in die man jetzt 300 Euro stecken kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.09.21Bafin: Neue Regeln für Kreditkartenzahlungen bringen mehr Sicherheit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
10.09.21Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index Falls in August
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Aktien New York: Etwas schwächer - Banken werden skeptischer für US-Aktien
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.09.21Kissigs Portfoliocheck: Deshalb schmeißt Ruane, Cunniff nun auch Mastercard und VISA aus dem Depot
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
08.09.21ROUNDUP: Kreditwirtschaft fordert Wahlfreiheit beim Bezahlen an E-Ladesäulen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten