Cresco Labs to Acquire Three High-Performing Pennsylvania Dispensaries

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Bay, LLC d/b/a Cure Pennsylvania (“Cure Penn”) for an aggregate consideration equal to US$90 million (the “Transaction”). The Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.

Cresco Labs signs definitive agreement to acquire three Cure Penn Dispensaries in Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we implement localization strategies tailored to state level dynamics, this Transaction with Cure Penn is expected to expand our retail footprint in Pennsylvania, increase profitability, and strengthen our wholesale leadership position in the state. We’re thrilled to continue executing our playbook of achieving depth in strategic markets via rigorous capital allocation,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs. “The Cure Penn team has developed a high-performing retail platform across three dispensaries that sets up another immediately accretive acquisition for Cresco Labs. We’ve proven our ability to drive incremental top and bottom-line growth from the implementation of Sunnyside’s best-in-class operating model, and we look forward to growing our house of brands which are already among the most sought after by patients in Pennsylvania.”

Operational Highlights

Three operational Cure Penn dispensaries in Lancaster, Phoenixville, and Philadelphia

Cure Penn dispensary locations will be incremental and complementary to Cresco Labs’ four existing Sunnyside dispensaries in Pennsylvania

A retail platform that outperforms the average revenues per-store in Pennsylvania.

Transaction Details

The aggregate consideration amount for the Transaction is equal to Ninety Million Dollars (US$90,000,000) and will be satisfied at closing through the payment of cash and stock. The Transaction will be completed on a cash-free, debt-free basis with a mutually agreed upon normalized target level of working capital. The closing of the Transaction is subject to, among other things, the approval and receipt of all required CSE and regulatory approvals.