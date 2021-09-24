checkAd

Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 02:19  |  23   |   |   

- Pivotal Phase 3 trial achieved all primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority to a leading U.S.-licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine

- NanoFlu vaccine candidate induced significantly enhanced cell-mediated immune responses

- NanoFlu was well-tolerated with a comparable safety profile

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced publication of complete results from a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of NanoFlu, its recombinant quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases (Lancet ID).

The trial evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of NanoFlu in older adults compared to a leading U.S.-licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine. In the complete analysis, NanoFlu was well-tolerated and produced significantly enhanced humoral and cellular immune responses versus the comparator vaccine.

"Despite high vaccination rates, limitations in the effectiveness of existing influenza vaccines leave significant disease burden unaddressed, particularly in older adults," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "These encouraging results reflect NanoFlu's promise, especially as we currently have a combination COVID-19-influenza vaccine under evaluation for protection against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously."

Novavax previously announced that NanoFlu achieved the trial's primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferior immunogenicity to Fluzone Quadrivalent against all four influenza virus strains included in the vaccine, while also showing both enhanced wild-type hemagglutination-inhibiting antibody responses against homologous strains (22-66% increased) and six heterologous A/H3N2 strains (34-46% increased) as compared to Fluzone Quadrivalent.

Additionally, NanoFlu showed potent induction of polyfunctional antigen-specific CD4+ T-cells against A/H3N2 and B/Victoria strains, with a 126–189% increase in various post-vaccination cell-mediated immunity markers as compared to Fluzone Quadrivalent.

The paper, 'Comparison of the safety and immunogenicity of a novel Matrix-M-adjuvanted nanoparticle influenza vaccine with a quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine in older adults: a phase 3 randomised controlled trial,' may be accessed here. The manuscript was previously posted to the medRxiv preprint server in August 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Novavax Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Novavax - Vergessene Aktie feiert ein Comeback. Gute Chancen dank aktueller Nachrichtenlage
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases - Pivotal Phase 3 trial achieved all primary endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority to a leading U.S.-licensed quadrivalent influenza vaccine - NanoFlu vaccine candidate induced significantly enhanced cell-mediated immune responses - NanoFlu was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ...
Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the ...
BioInnovation Institute Creation House program announces intake of four innovative early stage ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control
As the Virus Continues, the Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2024
Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.
Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Novavax: WHO-Zulassungsantrag für COVID-19 Impfstoff NVX-CoV2373 gestellt
4investors | Kommentare
21.09.21Novavax nimmt am Fireside Chat bei Devex @ UNGA 76 teil
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.09.21Söllners Hot Stock Report: "Potential bis 2030" Nvidia, Xiaomi, Lynas, Uran, Valneva, BioNTech, Tesla, VW, Zooplus
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.09.21Novavax startet klinische Phase I/II-Studie mit Kombinationsimpfstoff gegen Covid-19 und saisonale Grippe
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
10.09.21Novavax: Technologietransfer für COVID-19 Impfstoff an Takeda abgeschlossen
4investors | Kommentare
10.09.213 Top-Aktien, die dich im September (und darüber hinaus) reicher machen werden
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21NovaVax Aktie mit Kaufsignal - klinische Studie für COVID-19-Influenza Kombinationsimpfstoff
4investors | Kommentare
08.09.21Söllners HSR: "Neue Ideen" Bitcoin, Novavax, BioNTech, Volkswagen, SFC, Tesla, Valneva, FACC
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
08.09.21Der Hype um die Valneva-Aktie ist mir zu heiß
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21Novavax-Partner Takeda zieht Großauftrag für COVID-19 Impfstoff an Land
4investors | Kommentare