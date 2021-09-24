Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 08:13 | | 26 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 08:13 | (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.This project will be supplying green … (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.This project will be supplying green … (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.

This project will be supplying green hydrogen from electrolysis to customers for the purposes of heating and cooking

