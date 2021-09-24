Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
(PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.This project will be supplying green …
(PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.This project will be supplying green …
- (PLX AI) – Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world’s first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.
- This project will be supplying green hydrogen from electrolysis to customers for the purposes of heating and cooking
- The system will be powered by a nearby offshore wind turbine and grid electricity
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare