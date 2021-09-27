checkAd

Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Changes to Executive Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX) reports changes to executive team effective September 27, 2021.

After over 13 years with the Company, Elaine Bennett, Vice-President, Finance and CFO for the Company, will be stepping down from her role and moving on to pursue new opportunities. Ms. Wendy Louie will be assuming the position effective September 27, 2021.

Ms. Louie is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 25 years of diverse finance and leadership experience. She most recently has provided consulting services in the mining, shipping, energy and technology sectors through her private consulting company which included mergers and acquisitions, risk management and advisory expertise. She held a series of senior management roles at Goldcorp Inc. from 2006 to 2016 serving as Vice-President, Finance, Vice-President, Reporting and Vice-President, Assistant Controller. Her background included roles in strategic business planning, project controls and reporting where she led the implementation of financial reporting and planning systems utilized in the management of several large-scale capital projects. Prior to that, Ms. Louie was a senior Tax Manager at Ernst and Young from 2004 to 2006 and from 1995 to 2004, she held various positions with Duke Energy Canada, including Director of Corporate Reporting. Ms. Louie began her career articling with Ernst and Young and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

“Elaine has been an important part of the Company through its evolution from explorer to developer. She was a key lead in obtaining the Company’s social license and has been a vital committed contributor over the years. We very much appreciate all of her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavours,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “We are excited to have Wendy Louie join the team. Wendy has a background that aligns well with our future plans and we believe her breadth of experience is invaluable as the Company prepares to become a gold producer. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Wendy aboard.”

