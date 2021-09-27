checkAd

As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top Silver Producers

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In 2020, Mexico once again became was the world's leading silver producer. The Silver Institute (SI) projects 2021 to become a better year for silver production as demand for industrial use is expected to increase. Mexico continues to be the world´s top silver producer, despite challenges caused by COVID-19. Industry stakeholders are optimistic that 2021 will be a better year for silver production, especially as its industrial demand continues to grow in the coming years. In 2020, Mexico had a total silver production of 5,541 tons, followed by China with 3,443 tons, Peru with 2,991 tons, Bolivia with 1,589 tons and Chile with 1,474 tons. Global production totaled 25,516 tons, representing a 3.7 percent decrease compared to a 2019 production of 26,500 tons. As the world's number one silver producer, Mexico's potential is boosted by a bullish market and growing demand. To make optimal use of this opportunity, long-term exploration, successful operation and regulatory certainty need to be up to par. In 2020 Mexico produced approximately 178 million oz of silver, beating Peru with its 110 million oz by a landslide.  An article interviewing industry insiders and executives said that: "Looking at camps that have produced over 1 billion oz of silver, Mexico takes up 8 spots of the Top 15," said one executive. What makes Mexico so special when it comes to its silver is hard to pin down, he explained. "But what is more important is that people recognize this potential and, crucially, know where to look in their exploration efforts. Experts already note that silver has been bullish for a while now, but that demand could grow even further on the long term." He continued: "We are cautiously bullish about the price of gold and silver in the near future. We expect prices to be at a good level in 2021".   Active Companies in the markets today include Silverton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SVTNF) (TSX-V: SVTN), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), Pan American Silver Corp.(NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) (TSX: SVM).

