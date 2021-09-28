checkAd

Maximize Creative Potential with Logitech MX Keys Mini, a New Minimalist Wireless Keyboard

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2021   

Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the new MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, keyboards designed for creators that pack more power into a minimalist wireless keyboard. MX Keys Mini offers the best features of the standard-sized MX Keys that consumers know and love, in a minimalist wireless keyboard designed for any space you work, whether a large designer desk in the studio or a home setup. Type with confidence, comfort and style on MX Keys Mini, crafted for efficiency, stability and precision to help maximize creative potential.

New Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, keyboards designed for creators that pack more power into a minimalist wireless keyboard (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our new smaller form factor is a result of the input and requests from the creative community for a smaller version of our popular MX Keys,” said Tolya Polyanker, head of MX Master Series for creativity and productivity at Logitech. “MX Keys Mini allows you to regain control of your workspace, giving you more room for ideas to flow while keeping you productive and comfortable for hours.”

MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical typing technology. The minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching – resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics. Its spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at your fingertips, without cluttering your space with extra keys you don’t need. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to orient your fingers and stay in your flow. Three new functions designed to optimize your work experience when using Logitech Options are available in MX Keys Mini: a dictation key (feature provided by Windows and macOS, available in select countries), mute/unmute microphone key and an emoji key.

Offering USB-C quick-charging, MX Keys Mini easily connects up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth Low Energy and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, Linux and Android, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver. MX Keys Mini for Mac is optimized for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

MX Keys Mini appeals to every personality with three colors - rose, pale gray and graphite - and pairs well with Master Series mice, allowing you to build a complete MX setup and create like never before.

