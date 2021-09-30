Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Climate Report and Announces Net Zero Aspiration

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its updated Climate Report which details the work underway across its global business to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve energy efficiency, advance the use of renewable energy and understand and enhance the company’s resilience to future climate-related risks. The Climate Report reflects the company’s continued progress towards alignment with the current recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “As both a major consumer of energy, and as one of the world’s largest producers of the copper essential to enable the global energy transition, Freeport aspires to participate in, and positively contribute to, a 2050 net zero economy. Our path to net zero carbon emissions will require industry-wide new technological solutions and innovation. We embrace these challenges and are focused on achieving meaningful progress through our internal efforts and through collaboration with industry partners. We are in the process of integrating our climate initiatives into our long-term business plans as we work to responsibly produce copper for the benefit of all stakeholders.”