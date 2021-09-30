checkAd

ViacomCBS Secures Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights To Hit “FBI” Series From NBCUniversal In Multi-Platform Content Licensing Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced the acquisition of the hit CBS drama FBI from NBCUniversal in a new, multi-year content licensing agreement featuring exclusive domestic streaming rights for the Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment series. As part of the deal, ViacomCBS also secured non-exclusive media rights for its leading portfolio of U.S. cable networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005312/en/

The first three seasons of the show are available to stream on Friday, October 1 for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. The fourth and current season will continue to air on the CBS Television Network and be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

“CBS is the proud home of Dick Wolf’s signature FBI series and we look forward to growing its considerable audience even further with more viewer touch points domestically and globally,” said George Cheeks, President & CEO of CBS, and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports for Paramount+. “We are committed to maximizing the power and impact of one of our most popular franchises by growing the FBI brand across the ViacomCBS portfolio.”

Over the course of NBCUniversal’s long relationship with Dick Wolf, we’ve seen the power of the Wolf Entertainment shows to resonate with viewers around the world, and FBI is no exception,” said Belinda Menendez, President and Chief Revenue Officer for NBCUniversal Global Distribution. “ViacomCBS is a valuable partner to us and we’re thrilled that through this agreement, audiences across America will soon have more ways to discover and enjoy this hugely successful show.”

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Over the past four seasons, the series has starred an amazing ensemble cast, including Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner. FBI is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

Last season, FBI scored 11 million weekly viewers, ranked as television’s #3 drama and was Wolf Entertainment’s most-watched show on any network. The series now serves as the launch pad for CBS’s Tuesday block of three FBI dramas.

Barbara Zaneri, Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, negotiated the deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

About NBCUniversal Global Distribution

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal product to all forms of television and new media platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal’s content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 5,300 feature films and 120,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, NBCUniversal International Studios, Sky Studios, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, and more, as well as locally produced content from around the world. Global Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

VIAC-IR

ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Secures Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights To Hit “FBI” Series From NBCUniversal In Multi-Platform Content Licensing Deal ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced the acquisition of the hit CBS drama FBI from NBCUniversal in a new, multi-year content licensing agreement featuring exclusive domestic streaming rights for the Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21BET Joins Forces With LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells to Confer a New Award Marking the Undeniable Influence of Hip Hop Artists on Mainstream Culture
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Devin Booker and Nadia Comăneci Featured on Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Special Nick News: Kids & Sports, Airing Wednesday, Oct. 6
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ViacomCBS Networks International Completes Acquisition of Chilevisión
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service, Releases Big Heart Beats Album to Promote Social-Emotional Learning for Preschoolers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch’s Hit Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21This Fall BET and BET+’s Programming Slates Are Jam-Packed With Over 25 New Originals, Returning Favorites, Movies, and Specials, Solidifying Their Position as the Home Where Black Culture Lives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Paramount+ and SHOWTIME Bundle Launches Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Music and Entertainment Icon - Nelly- Named the “I Am Hip Hop” Award Recipient for the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.213 der besten Aktien für den September
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.09.21ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten