Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company with its partner , Gold Hound LLC, had a very successful season of finds from the 1715 Fleet area off the East Coast of Florida, but is continuing work including with new search technologies and additional recovery operations. In addition, TSR is in the process of negotiating two other major agreements to expand its operations to include management of existing sites with a new partner company and joining overseas operations on known treasure wreck sites.

TSR with the work of Capt. Greg Bounds of Gold Hound LLC, along with our own technologies, crews and divers had successfully recovered many artifacts from the 1715 Fleet area. The amount of artifacts is very large, and while work remains to classify and to clean numerous items for exact identity, the volume of artifacts recovered were reportedly larger than any other contractor on site during the Season. The finds that will be inventoried included numerous coins, pottery, 4 intact valuable glass jars, a whole musket, many cannon balls, hundreds of musket balls, shipwreck rigging, tools, and many other shipwreck materials in a close proximity. TSR credits extensive work done by Greg Bounds in his extensive pre-season surveying that took our joint team to the substantial target areas. TSR will announce the final inventory after clean-up and accounting are performed.

"Obviously, for being our first season out, we did things the right way. First by partnering on a substantial known treasure site with numerous wrecks, with a premier expert Greg Bounds. Second, we brought new and needed technologies to the table that we acquired and made the most use of. Third, we partnered with existing sites that were longstanding and permitted," stated TSR President and Founder, Craig A. Huffman. "But while others rest during this time, we are seeking to expand operations, remain on site, and expand into other areas with new partners offshore, and continue to find new technologies, test them, and bring tech that makes this a business, not guess work."