Sopra Steria Group Financial Calendar 2022
Event
Date
Meeting
2021 Full Year Results
Thursday 24 February 2022 before market
9:00 a.m (Webcast)
1st Quarter Revenue 2022
Friday 29 April 2022 before market
8:00 a.m (Conference call)
Shareholders’ meeting
Wednesday 25 May 2022
2:30 p.m
2022 Half Year Results
Thursday 28 July 2022 before market
9:00 a.m ( Webcast)
3rd Quarter Revenue 2022
Friday 28 October 2022 before market
8:00 a.m (Conference call)
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
