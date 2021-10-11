checkAd

Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for Intracanalicular Use for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 18:30  |  43   |   |   

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to broaden the DEXTENZA label to add an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. With the approval, DEXTENZA is the first, FDA-approved, physician-administered intracanalicular insert capable of delivering a preservative-free drug for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis with a single administration for up to 30 days. DEXTENZA originally received FDA approval in November 2018 for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery, followed by an expansion of the label to also include the treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery in June 2019.

“Allergic conjunctivitis is a common condition seen in the offices of eye care providers. We are really excited about this label expansion and the potential benefits for patients,” commented Michael Goldstein, MD, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer. “The use of topical steroids is an important part of our current clinical armamentarium in the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA can now provide an office-based, physician-administered, preservative-free method of steroid delivery that benefits patients with ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.”

“We appreciate the FDA’s hard work and ability to complete its review of our sNDA ahead of the scheduled October 18th PDUFA date,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “It is hard to overstate the strategic importance of this label expansion for Ocular Therapeutix. Allergic conjunctivitis, as our first in-office indication, lays the foundation for the rest of our pipeline.”

The efficacy of DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis was based on three randomized, multicenter, double-masked, parallel group, vehicle-controlled studies in subjects with a positive history of ocular allergies and positive skin test reaction to perennial and seasonal allergens (n=255). In all three trials, DEXTENZA demonstrated lower mean ocular itching scores compared with the vehicle group at all time points throughout the study duration of up to 30 days. In two of the three studies, a higher proportion of patients had statistically significant reductions in ocular itching on Day 8, at 3 minutes, 5 minutes and 7 minutes post-challenge in the DEXTENZA group compared to the vehicle group. Data for the primary endpoint, ocular itching at Day 8, is shown below for all three studies (scale 0-4):

Seite 1 von 6


Ocular Therapeutix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for Intracanalicular Use for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Worldwide Leaders Gather for 2021 Global Inclusive Growth Summit on October 14
Aspen Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Aspen Technology, Inc. Is Fair ...
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Ocular Therapeutix Announces Appointment of Karen-Leigh Edwards as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Ocular Therapeutix Appoints Merilee Raines to Its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Ocular Therapeutix Updates Monthly In-Market Unit Sales of DEXTENZA Billable Inserts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten