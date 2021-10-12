Seagen and Astellas Complete Enrollment in EV-103 Trial Cohort K Combining PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) With Pembrolizumab as First-Line Treatment for Advanced Urothelial Cancer

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE:4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced that patient enrollment was completed in Cohort K of the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-869). The cohort is evaluating PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy in the first-line setting. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada.

“Completing enrollment in this study is an important step in investigating the potential for the combination of PADCEV and KEYTRUDA to treat metastatic urothelial cancer,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Seagen. “If results of this study are compelling, we may have the opportunity to submit them to the FDA as part of an application for accelerated approval.”