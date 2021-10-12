DGAP-News: Comcast Utah COMCAST JOINS COMMUNITY LEADERS TO MARK 10 YEARS OF INTERNET ESSENTIALS 12.10.2021 / 20:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

'Utah is one of the most collaborative states we work with across the country when it comes to helping its citizens gain digital equity,' said J.D. Keller, senior vice president, Comcast Mountain West Region. 'Leaders from the state, county and city are working together as we open more free WiFi Lift Zones, connect more families to the Internet at home, and increase speeds for businesses and families across the state.'

The announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities; and coincides with the 10th anniversary of its Internet Essentials program, which has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home - most for the very first time. Comcast's expanded eligibility for Internet Essentials, now including all Federal Pell Grant recipients within its service area, will enable even more students to stay connected as they continue to pursue degrees at colleges, universities, and technical schools.

Comcast's top priorities are connecting people to the Internet at home, equipping safe spaces with free WiFi and working with a robust network of nonprofit community organizations, city leaders, and business partners to create opportunities for low-income Americans.

'We are delighted to work with such outstanding corporate partners, such as Comcast, as we connect more Utahns to the Internet,' said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. 'Utah is regularly lauded for its innovative vision in numerous categories, and increasing our digital access helps everyone, including families, students and businesses.'

Salt Lake County is responsible for launching unique digital equity initiatives to connect its community.

'We have one of the most forward-thinking counties in the country and having such a robust partnership with leaders in government and community organizations means we can connect the pivot points quicker and more securely for all involved,' said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. 'We're committed to digital equity. Our Salt Lake County libraries have more than 300 hotspots and 150 Chromebooks in circulation to assist residents with digital needs in their homes.