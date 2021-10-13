Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business to Bridge the Gap in Telehealth Offerings During the Pandemic

Comcast Business today announced that the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley has selected Comcast Business to deliver broadband connectivity at nine of its key locations, providing critical reliability for its facilities and supporting a widespread shift to telehealth services at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley is dually funded by Indian Health Service (IHS) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to serve and prioritize the unique health needs of American Indians, Alaskan Natives and the greater community. The Center provides medical, dental, counseling, wellness and prevention services to more than 22,000 patients, most of whom are located in economically disadvantaged and underserved communities.

The pandemic posed a challenge for Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley - its clients would need to seamlessly transition from in-person appointments to telehealth services, but the Center's technological infrastructure required to be updated to make the switch happen. The Center installed Business Internet from Comcast Business as its primary internet connection across its facilities, so all its services could function efficiently.

'I was proud of how we were able to quickly pivot and provide telehealth services to our community. We couldn't have done that without the infrastructure that Comcast Business provided,' said Gerardo Loera, Director of Development and Communications at the Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley. 'We're looking forward to the Comcast Business team's support in helping us bridge this digital gap for our patients. With our broadband Internet, we can ensure our patients have adequate access to stay connected with their primary care providers.'