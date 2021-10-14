Delaware Court Agrees with CytoDyn that Activist Group’s Nominations are Invalid

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery found that CytoDyn’s Board of Directors properly rejected a nomination notice presented by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”). All of the Activist Group’s claims were denied and judgment was entered for CytoDyn and its Board.

Specifically, the Court found that the Activist Group’s nomination notice failed to comply with the Company’s by-laws, finding that they “ultimately went wrong” by “playing fast and loose in their responses to key inquiries embedded in the advance notice bylaw…” The Court also noted that, among other things, the Activist Group’s nomination notice “fell short of what was required,” omitted required information about supporters, and “failed to provide information regarding an obvious conflict involving a nominator and a nominee.”