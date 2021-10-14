Delaware Court Agrees with CytoDyn that Activist Group’s Nominations are Invalid
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery found that CytoDyn’s Board of Directors properly rejected a nomination notice presented by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”). All of the Activist Group’s claims were denied and judgment was entered for CytoDyn and its Board.
Specifically, the Court found that the Activist Group’s nomination notice failed to comply with the Company’s by-laws, finding that they “ultimately went wrong” by “playing fast and loose in their responses to key inquiries embedded in the advance notice bylaw…” The Court also noted that, among other things, the Activist Group’s nomination notice “fell short of what was required,” omitted required information about supporters, and “failed to provide information regarding an obvious conflict involving a nominator and a nominee.”
The Court determined that the nomination notice was deficient in at least two key respects:
- CCTV and Supporters: “The Board rejected the Nomination Notice, in part, because it failed to disclose the existence of CCTV, which was founded by Rosenbaum and collected donations to support the proxy fight… Plaintiffs were obliged to identify their supporters. This was vitally important information; the Board was not nitpicking when it flagged the omission as material and ultimately disqualifying. … Yet Plaintiffs elected to say nothing of supporters, preferring instead to withhold the information….”
- IncellDx: “The Board legitimately suspected that Patterson and others were keen on revisiting the failed attempt to combine IncellDx and CytoDyn. … For Plaintiffs not to appreciate the presence of that elephant in the room reflects either reckless indifference or deliberate gamesmanship… [E]vidence clearly reveals that such a transaction was at least being contemplated by the IncellDx insiders and Rosenbaum. [An] email chain reveals that Patterson continues to believe that a merger would be in the best interests of both companies; he writes: “it HAS to happen solely because of our IP. We haven’t made a big deal about it because we view the 13D as an opportunity to bring this together in a 1+1=3 scenario.” In yet another email, Patterson declares, “The takeover is starting!,” and then explains, “Yes this is the beginning of getting the deal I sent to you consummated!!”
The Court therefore concluded that the nomination notice was “fatally incomplete” and that the Board of Directors was “justified in rejecting” it. Unless the Activist Group appeals and the decision is reversed, the Company will disregard the Group’s director nominations, and no proxies or votes in favor of its nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
