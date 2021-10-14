checkAd

Delaware Court Agrees with CytoDyn that Activist Group’s Nominations are Invalid

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery found that CytoDyn’s Board of Directors properly rejected a nomination notice presented by an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”). All of the Activist Group’s claims were denied and judgment was entered for CytoDyn and its Board.

Specifically, the Court found that the Activist Group’s nomination notice failed to comply with the Company’s by-laws, finding that they “ultimately went wrong” by “playing fast and loose in their responses to key inquiries embedded in the advance notice bylaw…” The Court also noted that, among other things, the Activist Group’s nomination notice “fell short of what was required,” omitted required information about supporters, and “failed to provide information regarding an obvious conflict involving a nominator and a nominee.”

The Court determined that the nomination notice was deficient in at least two key respects:

  • CCTV and Supporters: “The Board rejected the Nomination Notice, in part, because it failed to disclose the existence of CCTV, which was founded by Rosenbaum and collected donations to support the proxy fight… Plaintiffs were obliged to identify their supporters. This was vitally important information; the Board was not nitpicking when it flagged the omission as material and ultimately disqualifying. … Yet Plaintiffs elected to say nothing of supporters, preferring instead to withhold the information….”
  • IncellDx: “The Board legitimately suspected that Patterson and others were keen on revisiting the failed attempt to combine IncellDx and CytoDyn. … For Plaintiffs not to appreciate the presence of that elephant in the room reflects either reckless indifference or deliberate gamesmanship… [E]vidence clearly reveals that such a transaction was at least being contemplated by the IncellDx insiders and Rosenbaum. [An] email chain reveals that Patterson continues to believe that a merger would be in the best interests of both companies; he writes: “it HAS to happen solely because of our IP. We haven’t made a big deal about it because we view the 13D as an opportunity to bring this together in a 1+1=3 scenario.” In yet another email, Patterson declares, “The takeover is starting!,” and then explains, “Yes this is the beginning of getting the deal I sent to you consummated!!”

The Court therefore concluded that the nomination notice was “fatally incomplete” and that the Board of Directors was “justified in rejecting” it. Unless the Activist Group appeals and the decision is reversed, the Company will disregard the Group’s director nominations, and no proxies or votes in favor of its nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

Seite 1 von 4
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Delaware Court Agrees with CytoDyn that Activist Group’s Nominations are Invalid CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that the Delaware Court of Chancery found …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Averi Health ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FINAL DEADLINE FRIDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Heritage Cannabis Announces Additional Funds and Improved Terms to $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Releases White Paper Regarding Company’s Extremely Unfavorable Borrowing Practices
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21CytoDyn to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on September 29 Followed by Live Q/A
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Shares Strategic Plan to Obtain Cancer Therapy Approval for Leronlimab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with IV Administration of Four Doses (700mg/week)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21CytoDyn’s Chairman, CMO, and Head of Business Development Dr. Scott A. Kelly to Present at the World Antiviral Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Announces Federal Court Dismisses Litigation Brought by Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of CytoDyn Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten