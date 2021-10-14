ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss its third quarter operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

To access the live call by phone, dial (877) 621-5803; the conference ID is 1587202. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.