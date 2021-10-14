Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported its highest quarterly net income and earnings per share, eclipsing the prior quarter’s record-setting financial performance and continuing to capture benefits from strong aluminum pricing.

Grew revenue to $3.1 billion, a sequential increase of 10 percent

Set a record for quarterly net income of $337 million and earnings per share of $1.76

Realized a 39 percent sequential increase in adjusted net income to $391 million, and an 18 percent sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items to $728 million

Announced plans to restart 268,000 metric tons of curtailed aluminum capacity at the Alumar smelter in São Luís, Brazil, to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of 2022

Redeemed $500 million in higher-interest rate notes; no debt maturities until 2027

Strengthened the balance sheet with total debt at $1.8 billion and net debt of $350 million as of September 30, 2021; proportional adjusted net debt of $1.7 billion, below the Company's target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion

Generated $435 million in cash from operations; finished the quarter with a cash balance of $1.45 billion

Financial Results



M, except per share amounts 3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Revenue $3,109 $2,833 $2,365 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $337 $309 $(49) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation $1.76 $1.63 $(0.26) Adjusted net income (loss) $391 $281 $(218) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $2.05 $1.49 $(1.17) Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items $728 $618 $284

“The strategic work we’ve been implementing across our Company has helped us effectively capture the benefits from very strong market fundamentals and deliver another excellent quarter with record profitability,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey.

“Today, Alcoa is stronger and better poised for the future, and we plan to continue our positive momentum and consistently deliver value through the commodity cycle,” Harvey said.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue: Higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products, drove a 10 percent sequential increase in revenue to $3.1 billion. On a sequential basis, the average realized third-party price of primary aluminum increased 13 percent.





Higher aluminum and alumina prices, and higher premiums for value-add products, drove a 10 percent sequential increase in revenue to $3.1 billion. On a sequential basis, the average realized third-party price of primary aluminum increased 13 percent. Shipments: In Aluminum, total third-party shipments decreased 6 percent sequentially due to completion of accumulated inventory sales at the San Ciprián smelter in the second quarter, and a lack of railcar availability for the Canadian smelters in the third quarter. Shipment volume for value-add aluminum products, which includes specific shapes and alloys such as billet, slab, foundry, and rod, decreased 5 percent sequentially primarily attributable to European sales, which are seasonally lower in the third quarter. In Alumina, third-party shipments were flat.





In Aluminum, total third-party shipments decreased 6 percent sequentially due to completion of accumulated inventory sales at the San Ciprián smelter in the second quarter, and a lack of railcar availability for the Canadian smelters in the third quarter. Shipment volume for value-add aluminum products, which includes specific shapes and alloys such as billet, slab, foundry, and rod, decreased 5 percent sequentially primarily attributable to European sales, which are seasonally lower in the third quarter. In Alumina, third-party shipments were flat. Production : Aluminum production remained consistent with the second quarter’s strong output. Alumina segment production was down 4 percent with lower production in Western Australia, as well as in Brazil due to a damaged ship unloader at the Alumar refinery. July’s damage to the ship unloader reduced Alumar’s refining production by about one-third. In early October, Alumar’s alumina production was restored to approximately 95 percent capacity with the use of temporary cranes to unload bauxite. Permanent repairs to the unloader are being planned.





: Aluminum production remained consistent with the second quarter’s strong output. Alumina segment production was down 4 percent with lower production in Western Australia, as well as in Brazil due to a damaged ship unloader at the Alumar refinery. July’s damage to the ship unloader reduced Alumar’s refining production by about one-third. In early October, Alumar’s alumina production was restored to approximately 95 percent capacity with the use of temporary cranes to unload bauxite. Permanent repairs to the unloader are being planned. Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation of $337 million, or $1.76 per share, an improvement from the prior quarter’s net income of $309 million, or $1.63 per share. The record-setting results are primarily due to higher aluminum and alumina prices, partially offset by the absence of the second quarter’s gain on the sale of the former Eastalco site, and higher raw materials and energy costs.





of $337 million, or $1.76 per share, an improvement from the prior quarter’s net income of $309 million, or $1.63 per share. The record-setting results are primarily due to higher aluminum and alumina prices, partially offset by the absence of the second quarter’s gain on the sale of the former Eastalco site, and higher raw materials and energy costs. Adjusted net income increased 39 percent sequentially to $391 million, or $2.05 per share, excluding the impact from net special items of $54 million. Notable special items include charges of $28 million for the closure of the anode portion of the Lake Charles facility and $22 million in debt redemption expenses.





increased 39 percent sequentially to $391 million, or $2.05 per share, excluding the impact from net special items of $54 million. Notable special items include charges of $28 million for the closure of the anode portion of the Lake Charles facility and $22 million in debt redemption expenses. Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased 18 percent sequentially to $728 million, primarily due to higher aluminum and alumina prices.





increased 18 percent sequentially to $728 million, primarily due to higher aluminum and alumina prices. Cash: Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.45 billion. Cash activity included the early redemption of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00 percent senior notes due in 2026.



Cash provided from operations was $435 million. Cash used for financing activities was $545 million, primarily related to the early debt redemption. Cash used for investing activities was $77 million, primarily related to capital expenditures. Free cash flow was $352 million.





Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.45 billion. Cash activity included the early redemption of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00 percent senior notes due in 2026. Cash provided from operations was $435 million. Cash used for financing activities was $545 million, primarily related to the early debt redemption. Cash used for investing activities was $77 million, primarily related to capital expenditures. Free cash flow was $352 million. Debt: Total debt as of September 30, 2021 was $1.8 billion, an improvement from total debt of $2.3 billion in the second quarter 2021 with the redemption of $500 million of 7.00 percent senior notes in September 2021. The redemption moves the Company’s proportional adjusted net debt to $1.7 billion, below the target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company ended the quarter with $350 million in net debt.





Total debt as of September 30, 2021 was $1.8 billion, an improvement from total debt of $2.3 billion in the second quarter 2021 with the redemption of $500 million of 7.00 percent senior notes in September 2021. The redemption moves the Company’s proportional adjusted net debt to $1.7 billion, below the target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company ended the quarter with $350 million in net debt. Working capital: The Company reported 29 days working capital, three days higher than the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter 2020, excluding the working capital of the Warrick rolling mill in the comparative period, days working capital increased 10 days. Increased working capital is due primarily to higher aluminum sales prices and raw materials inflation in both periods.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

Today, October 14, 2021, Alcoa announced the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a new $500 million share repurchase program. The Board of Directors declared the first quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company’s common stock, to be paid on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2021. The Company is authorized to repurchase up to a total of $650 million of its outstanding shares of common stock, which includes $500 million under the newly authorized share repurchase program and a remaining $150 million under the Company’s previously authorized share repurchase program.

Portfolio Review

Alcoa continues to make progress against its five-year review of production assets. When announced in October 2019, the review included 1.5 million metric tons of smelting capacity to evaluate options for significant improvement, curtailment, closure, or divestiture. Alcoa has now addressed more than 700,000 metric tons of global aluminum smelting capacity. Since announcing the review, Alcoa has completed the curtailment of the Intalco smelter in Washington State, repowered the Portland smelter in Australia, and announced the restart of 268,000 metric tons of capacity at the Alumar smelter in Brazil.

Alcoa also continues to seek a solution regarding the San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain and its 228,000 metric tons of capacity. The price of power in Spain for the smelter far exceeds the averages for global smelters and those in the European Union. Alcoa remains committed to transfer the aluminum smelter to a third party as soon as the Spanish government can develop and implement a competitive energy framework that would make the smelter viable. On September 27, 2021, the workers’ representatives at the facility initiated a strike that limits various activities and has blocked aluminum shipments.

Advancing Sustainably

Alcoa continues to focus on its strategic priority to advance sustainably. On October 4, 2021, the Company announced its ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 for direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions.

The endeavor to reach net zero GHG emissions complements the Company’s existing targets, which include reducing direct and indirect GHG emissions from aluminum smelting and alumina refining operations by 30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030 from 2015 baselines.

On September 30, 2021, Alcoa announced a joint development project to evaluate potential entry into the high purity alumina (HPA) market, which is expected to experience continued growth to support the sustainable economy. Market applications for this particular non-metallurgical alumina includes LED lighting and lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

Alcoa continues to gain additional certifications for sustainable production. In September, Alcoa announced that all of the Canadian smelters it operates now have certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive, third-party system to verify responsible production. Today, Alcoa has 15 global operating sites certified to the ASI’s Performance Standard. Also, the Company can sell at a premium ASI-certified bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

2021 Outlook

Alcoa continues to expect a strong 2021 based on the continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets. The Company’s Aluminum segment is forecasting double digit growth on year-over-year shipment volume of value-add products, and the Company expects annual global demand for primary aluminum to increase approximately 10 percent relative to 2020 and to surpass the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The Company’s 2021 shipment outlook for the Alumina and Aluminum segments remains unchanged with Alumina projected at 14.1 to 14.2 million metric tons and Aluminum expected to be 2.9 to 3.0 million metric tons.

In Bauxite, the shipment outlook is reduced by 1 million dry metric tons to between 49.0 and 50.0 million dry metric tons due primarily to reduced demand from the Alumar refinery during the unloader outage in the third quarter.

Alcoa anticipates continued positive financial results in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is well positioned to participate in strong market pricing.

The San Ciprián refining and smelting operations are expected to face significantly higher energy and raw materials costs, as well as the loss of value-add premiums while strike conditions persist. The resulting fourth quarter impact on net income attributable to Alcoa could approximate $90 million. Included in that impact is the reduction of approximately 52,000 metric tons of aluminum shipments. Additionally, working capital increase in the fourth quarter related to San Ciprián could approximate $120 million.

Beyond the San Ciprián impacts, the Company also anticipates continuing inflationary pressure on raw materials and energy.

Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, the Company expects fourth quarter tax expense of approximately $230 million, which may vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and its magnitude and duration continue to be unknown. The Company continues to take appropriate measures to protect its employees and business from the risks of the pandemic by following all appropriate health-based protocols. Uncertainty around the pandemic’s impact on the Company’s business, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows could cause actual results to differ from this outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “endeavors,” “working,” “potential,” “ambition,” “develop,” “reach,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results, or operating or sustainability performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about capital allocation and return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation’s perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) current and potential future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows and judgments and assumptions used in our estimates; (b) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (c) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corporation’s ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms or at all; (d) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corporation; (e) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (f) increases in energy or raw material costs or uncertainty of energy supply or raw materials; (g) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (h) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, sustainability targets, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from portfolio actions, operational and productivity improvements, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (i) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring activities, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (j) political, economic, trade, legal, public health and safety, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corporation operates or sells products; (k) labor disputes and/or work stoppages; (l) the outcome of contingencies, including legal and tax proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (m) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; (n) risks associated with long-term debt obligations; (o) the timing and amount of future cash dividends and share repurchases; and (p) the other risk factors discussed in Part I Item 1A of Alcoa Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed by Alcoa Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Alcoa Corporation’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in Alcoa Corporation’s financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC regulations. Alcoa Corporation believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corporation and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corporation to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, “special items” as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management’s rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Quarter Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Sales $ 3,109 $ 2,833 $ 2,365 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 2,322 2,156 2,038 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 53 54 47 Research and development expenses 8 6 6 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 156 161 161 Restructuring and other charges, net 33 33 5 Interest expense 58 67 41 Other (income) expenses, net (18 ) (105 ) 45 Total costs and expenses 2,612 2,372 2,343 Income before income taxes 497 461 22 Provision for income taxes 127 111 42 Net income (loss) 370 350 (20 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 33 41 29 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION $ 337 $ 309 $ (49 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 1.80 $ 1.66 $ (0.26 ) Average number of shares 186,942,851 186,705,311 185,923,106 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ (0.26 ) Average number of shares 190,823,143 190,195,453 185,923,106

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued (dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) Nine months ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Sales $ 8,812 $ 6,894 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 6,770 5,995 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 159 151 Research and development expenses 21 18 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 499 483 Restructuring and other charges, net 73 44 Interest expense 167 103 Other income, net (147 ) (36 ) Total costs and expenses 7,542 6,758 Income before income taxes 1,270 136 Provision for income taxes 331 167 Net income (loss) 939 (31 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 118 135 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION $ 821 $ (166 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 4.40 $ (0.89 ) Average number of shares 186,623,281 185,852,913 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 4.32 $ (0.89 ) Average number of shares 189,926,028 185,852,913 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 187,060,044 185,924,651

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) (in millions) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,452 $ 1,607 Receivables from customers 769 471 Other receivables 92 85 Inventories 1,702 1,398 Fair value of derivative instruments 19 21 Assets held for sale — 648 Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1) 251 290 Total current assets 4,285 4,520 Properties, plants, and equipment 20,111 20,522 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization 13,432 13,332 Properties, plants, and equipment, net 6,679 7,190 Investments 1,146 1,051 Deferred income taxes 698 655 Fair value of derivative instruments 2 — Other noncurrent assets(2) 1,387 1,444 Total assets $ 14,197 $ 14,860 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable, trade $ 1,482 $ 1,403 Accrued compensation and retirement costs 378 395 Taxes, including income taxes 218 91 Fair value of derivative instruments 299 103 Liabilities held for sale — 242 Other current liabilities 551 525 Long-term debt due within one year 1 2 Total current liabilities 2,929 2,761 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,724 2,463 Accrued pension benefits 633 1,492 Accrued other postretirement benefits 652 744 Asset retirement obligations 554 625 Environmental remediation 260 293 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,278 742 Noncurrent income taxes 182 209 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits 524 515 Total liabilities 8,736 9,844 EQUITY Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional capital 9,708 9,663 Retained earnings (deficit) 96 (725 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,928 ) (5,629 ) Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity 3,878 3,311 Noncontrolling interest 1,583 1,705 Total equity 5,461 5,016 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,197 $ 14,860

(1) This line item includes $3 of restricted cash as of both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. (2) This line item includes $4 of noncurrent restricted cash as of September 30, 2021.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 CASH FROM OPERATIONS Net income (loss) $ 939 $ (31 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 499 483 Deferred income taxes 61 (12 ) Equity earnings, net of dividends (84 ) 19 Restructuring and other charges, net 73 44 Net gain from investing activities – asset sales (132 ) (174 ) Net periodic pension benefit cost 36 103 Stock-based compensation 26 24 Provision for bad debt expense 1 2 Premium paid on early redemption of debt 43 — Other 44 11 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) Decrease in receivables (408 ) 26 (Increase) Decrease in inventories (373 ) 221 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 39 21 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade 153 (87 ) (Decrease) in accrued expenses — (166 ) Increase in taxes, including income taxes 143 95 Pension contributions (575 ) (83 ) (Increase) in noncurrent assets (47 ) (64 ) (Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities (83 ) (76 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS 355 356 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months) 495 739 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,294 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 19 — Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses (14 ) (30 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interest 8 24 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (177 ) (152 ) Other (3 ) (4 ) CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (966 ) 577 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (237 ) (242 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 715 198 Additions to investments (7 ) (6 ) CASH PROVIDED FROM (USED FOR) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 471 (50 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (11 ) (27 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (151 ) 856 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,610 883 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 1,459 $ 1,739

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt)) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Bauxite: Production(1) (mdmt) 11.6 12.2 12.0 12.2 48.0 11.9 12.2 11.7 Third-party shipments (mdmt) 1.4 1.6 1.6 1.9 6.5 1.5 1.1 1.5 Intersegment shipments (mdmt) 10.5 10.8 10.5 10.4 42.2 10.5 10.8 10.5 Third-party sales $ 71 $ 66 $ 56 $ 79 $ 272 $ 58 $ 39 $ 56 Intersegment sales $ 235 $ 245 $ 236 $ 225 $ 941 $ 185 $ 179 $ 172 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 120 $ 131 $ 124 $ 120 $ 495 $ 59 $ 41 $ 23 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 34 $ 30 $ 33 $ 38 $ 135 $ 57 $ 32 $ 30 Alumina: Production (kmt) 3,298 3,371 3,435 3,371 13,475 3,327 3,388 3,253 Third-party shipments (kmt) 2,365 2,415 2,549 2,312 9,641 2,472 2,437 2,426 Intersegment shipments (kmt) 1,075 987 1,135 1,046 4,243 1,101 1,054 1,011 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina $ 299 $ 250 $ 274 $ 268 $ 273 $ 308 $ 282 $ 312 Third-party sales $ 707 $ 603 $ 697 $ 620 $ 2,627 $ 760 $ 688 $ 756 Intersegment sales $ 336 $ 289 $ 329 $ 314 $ 1,268 $ 364 $ 343 $ 349 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 193 $ 88 $ 119 $ 97 $ 497 $ 227 $ 124 $ 148 Depreciation and amortization $ 49 $ 37 $ 41 $ 45 $ 172 $ 46 $ 50 $ 47 Equity loss $ (9 ) $ (8 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ (23 ) $ (5 ) $ (1 ) $ (1 ) Aluminum: Primary aluminum production (kmt) 564 581 559 559 2,263 548 546 545 Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt) 725 789 767 735 3,016 831 767 722 Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum $ 1,988 $ 1,694 $ 1,904 $ 2,094 $ 1,915 $ 2,308 $ 2,753 $ 3,124 Third-party sales $ 1,598 $ 1,475 $ 1,607 $ 1,685 $ 6,365 $ 2,047 $ 2,102 $ 2,295 Intersegment sales $ 3 $ 2 $ 2 $ 5 $ 12 $ 2 $ 3 $ 8 Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 62 $ (34 ) $ 116 $ 181 $ 325 $ 283 $ 460 $ 613 Depreciation and amortization $ 81 $ 79 $ 80 $ 82 $ 322 $ 73 $ 73 $ 72 Equity income (loss) $ 5 $ (12 ) $ (6 ) $ 6 $ (7 ) $ 13 $ 28 $ 38 Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 375 $ 185 $ 359 $ 398 $ 1,317 $ 569 $ 625 $ 784 Unallocated amounts: Transformation(4) (16 ) (10 ) (11 ) (8 ) (45 ) (11 ) (13 ) (10 ) Intersegment eliminations (8 ) 30 (35 ) 5 (8 ) (7 ) 35 (8 ) Corporate expenses(5) (27 ) (21 ) (24 ) (30 ) (102 ) (26 ) (28 ) (30 ) Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (170 ) (152 ) (161 ) (170 ) (653 ) (182 ) (161 ) (156 ) Restructuring and other charges, net (2 ) (37 ) (5 ) (60 ) (104 ) (7 ) (33 ) (33 ) Interest expense (30 ) (32 ) (41 ) (43 ) (146 ) (42 ) (67 ) (58 ) Other income (expenses), net 132 (51 ) (45 ) (44 ) (8 ) 24 105 18 Other(6) (35 ) (17 ) (15 ) (11 ) (78 ) (6 ) (2 ) (10 ) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes 219 (105 ) 22 37 173 312 461 497 Provision for income taxes (80 ) (45 ) (42 ) (20 ) (187 ) (93 ) (111 ) (127 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (59 ) (47 ) (29 ) (21 ) (156 ) (44 ) (41 ) (33 ) Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 80 $ (197 ) $ (49 ) $ (4 ) $ (170 ) $ 175 $ 309 $ 337

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate. (1) The production amounts can vary from total shipments due primarily to differences between the equity allocation of production and off-take agreements with the respective equity investment. (2) Alcoa Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (3) Until the sale of the Warrick Rolling Mill on March 31, 2021, the Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments were composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. Beginning April 1, 2021, the segment’s third-party aluminum shipments include only primary aluminum. (4) Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations. (5) Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center. (6) Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited) (in millions, except per-share amounts) Adjusted Income Income (Loss) Diluted EPS(4) Quarter ended Quarter ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 337 $ 309 $ (49 ) $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ (0.26 ) Special items: Restructuring and other charges, net 33 33 5 Other special items(1) 26 (65 ) 14 Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts(2) 1 — (184 ) Tax impact on special items(3) (2 ) 3 (3 ) Noncontrolling interest impact(3) (4 ) 1 (1 ) Subtotal 54 (28 ) (169 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted $ 391 $ 281 $ (218 ) $ 2.05 $ 1.49 $ (1.17 )

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted. (1) Other special items include the following: for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a charge for debt redemption expenses ($22), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($9), net gains on asset sales ($8), and a net charge from other special items ($3); for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, gains on asset sales ($96), primarily related to the former Eastalco site sale, a charge for debt redemption expenses ($32), and a net benefit from other special items ($1); and, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($7), a net unfavorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($4), and external costs related to portfolio actions ($3). (2) Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts are the result of discrete transactions and interim period tax impacts based on full-year assumptions and include the following: for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a net charge for discrete tax items ($1); and, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a net benefit of interim tax impacts ($182) and a net benefit of several other items ($2). (3) The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items. (4) In any given period, the average number of shares applicable to diluted EPS for Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders may exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, all share equivalents had an anti-dilutive effect, and therefore, are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted EBITDA Quarter ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation $ 337 $ 309 $ (49 ) Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 33 41 29 Provision for income taxes 127 111 42 Other (income) expenses, net (18 ) (105 ) 45 Interest expense 58 67 41 Restructuring and other charges, net 33 33 5 Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization 156 161 161 Adjusted EBITDA 726 617 274 Special items(1) 2 1 10 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items $ 728 $ 618 $ 284

Alcoa’s Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. (1) Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information): for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, external costs related to portfolio actions ($1) and costs related to the closure of the Lake Charles anode facility ($1); for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, external costs related to portfolio actions ($1); and, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($7) and external costs related to portfolio actions ($3).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Free Cash Flow Quarter ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Cash provided from (used for) operations (1) $ 435 $ (86 ) $ 158 Capital expenditures (83 ) (79 ) (74 ) Free cash flow $ 352 $ (165 ) $ 84

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. (1) Cash provided from (used for) operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes a $500 cash outflow for unscheduled contributions to certain U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the net proceeds of 4.125% senior notes due 2029, together with cash on hand.

Net Debt September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Short-term borrowings $ 77 $ 77 Long-term debt due within one year 1 2 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,724 2,463 Total debt 1,802 2,542 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,452 1,607 Net debt $ 350 $ 935

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued (in millions) Adjusted Net Debt and Proportional Adjusted Net Debt September 30, 2021 Consolidated NCI Alcoa

Proportional Short-term borrowings $ 77 $ 31 $ 46 Long-term debt due within one year 1 — 1 Long-term debt, less amount due within one year 1,724 — 1,724 Total debt 1,802 31 1,771 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,452 124 1,328 Net debt 350 (93 ) 443 Plus: Net pension / OPEB liability 1,323 30 1,293 Adjusted net debt $ 1,673 $ (63 ) $ 1,736

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt. Adjusted net debt and proportional adjusted net debt are also non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these additional measures are meaningful to investors because management also assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt and net pension/OPEB liability, net of the portion of those items attributable to noncontrolling interest (NCI).

