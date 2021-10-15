checkAd

Sacituzumab Govitecan Receives Positive CHMP Opinion as 2L Treatment for Adult Patients With Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for sacituzumab govitecan as monotherapy indicated for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for advanced disease. The final European Commission decision on the Marketing Authorization Application for sacituzumab govitecan is anticipated later in 2021.

TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancers. It is more frequently diagnosed in younger and premenopausal women and is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic women. The five-year survival rate for this sub-type is 12%, compared with 28% for other breast cancer types, and these poor outcomes are often coupled with a significant decrease in quality of life, especially in relapsed/refractory disease. Sacituzumab govitecan is a first-in-class Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate. Trop-2 is a protein located on the surface of cells and is overexpressed in TNBC and many other tumors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 72,30€
Hebel 12,76
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 63,35€
Hebel 12,51
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Effective treatment options are extremely limited for patients with metastatic TNBC, especially once they progress. We are encouraged by this CHMP positive opinion for sacituzumab govitecan, as we are now one step closer to bringing this much needed treatment option to patients across Europe,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We look forward to the final decision by the EMA and the potential for sacituzumab govitecan to become a new standard of care for use as a second-line option.”

The positive opinion is supported by results from the Phase 3 ASCENT study, where sacituzumab govitecan showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 57% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death and improved median progression-free survival (PFS) to 4.8 months from 1.7 months seen with physician’s choice of chemotherapy alone among all randomized patients, which included those with and without brain metastases (HR: 0.43; 95% CI: 0.35-0.54; p<0.0001). Sacituzumab govitecan also reduced the risk of death by 49% and improved median overall survival to 11.8 months vs. 6.9 months with physician’s choice of chemotherapy (HR: 0.51; 95% CI: 0.41-0.62; p<0.0001). The most common Grade 3 or higher adverse reactions were neutropenia (49.5%), leukopenia (12.0%), diarrhea (10.7%), anemia (10.1%), febrile neutropenia (6.6%), fatigue (5.2%), hypophosphatemia (5.2%), nausea (4.1%) and vomiting (3.0%). The sacituzumab govitecan U.S. Prescribing Information has a BOXED WARNING for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea; see below for Important Safety Information.

Seite 1 von 7
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sacituzumab Govitecan Receives Positive CHMP Opinion as 2L Treatment for Adult Patients With Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for sacituzumab govitecan as monotherapy indicated for adult …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Onxeo Further strengthens its Board of Directors with two Seasoned Personalities from the ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes $5.2 Billion Investment in VillageMD to Deliver Value-Based Primary ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Comments on Delaware Court Decision
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(25) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Gilead Sciences to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Biotech Report: Sektor zieht deutlich an - MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern deutlich
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
07.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21U.S. FDA Approves Kite’s Tecartus as the First and Only Car T for Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an, Biontech (22UA) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Kite Submits Supplemental Biologics License Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Earlier Use of Yescarta in Large B-cell Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Gilead Marks Fifth Approval for Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Under Project Orbis Initiative with Health Canada Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und MorphoSys (MOR) legen zu; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten