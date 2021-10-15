Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results on November 10, 2021

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the “Company”) will publish its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on November 11, 2021 at 12:30pm Eastern time (9:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Time: 12:30pm Eastern Time (9:30am Pacific Time)
Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode: 7736


ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil, with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, wherein the Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

ERO COPPER CORP.

/s/ David Strang        
David Strang, CEO 		For further information contact:
Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com




