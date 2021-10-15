checkAd

Pure Gold Mining Inc. Closes Previously Announced Non-Brokered Financing of Approximately C$3.47 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:PGM LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) announced on October 5, 2021.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 3,307,619 units of the Company (the “Units”) to AngloGold Ashanti Limited (“AngloGold”) at a price of C$1.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$3,473,000. The Offering brings AngloGold’s ownership percentage in the Company to 14.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis upon completion of the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is transferrable and entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company until April 15, 2023, at a price of C$1.36.

Due to its share ownership, AngloGold is considered a “related party” of Pure Gold and, accordingly, the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The Offering was exempt from the minority approval requirement of Section 5.6 and the formal valuation requirement of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Offering, nor the fair market value of the consideration of the Offering, exceeded 25% of Pure Gold’s market capitalization. A material change report in connection with the Offering will be filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Offering. This shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the Company wished to complete the Offering in a timely manner.

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used to fund the continued ramp up of operations at its 100%-owned PureGold Mine Project located in Red Lake, Ontario, underground drilling and development of the high-grade 8 zone, and for general corporate purposes. The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from closing, expiring on February 16, 2022.

