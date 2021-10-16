checkAd

PAYPAL DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.10.2021, 03:00  |  18   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu PayPal Holdings!
Long
Basispreis 251,42€
Hebel 14,47
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 286,90€
Hebel 14,45
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

PayPal operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. The Company’s services include, among others, PayPal Credit and certain debit card services. PayPal Credit is an open end (revolving) credit card account that provides a reusable credit line built into a consumer’s account with PayPal.

In 2015, PayPal settled regulatory claims with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) arising from certain of its business practices related to PayPal Credit between 2011 and 2015. Following this incident, the Company repeatedly asserted that it was remediating issues with its PayPal Credit business practices in accordance with its 2015 settlement with the CFPB.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal’s business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal’s practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal’s revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the CFPB. Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand from the CFPB related “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services”; and that the Company has “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.”

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

PayPal Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAYPAL DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PYPL) in the United States District …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Zeposia (ozanimod) as a Treatment for Adult ...
Enviva Partners, LP Announces Simplification Transaction and Corporate Conversion
TotalEnergies SE: Main Indicators
Sacituzumab Govitecan Receives Positive CHMP Opinion as 2L Treatment for Adult Patients With ...
FDA Approves Genentech’s Tecentriq as Adjuvant Treatment for Certain People With Early Non-Small ...
Merck Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) in ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of October 1, 2021
VIQ Solutions Provides Updated Growth Plans, Revised Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Financial ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21PYPL FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PYPL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21PayPal: 5 Gründe für einen Kauf! - HeavytraderZ
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.10.21PYPL Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Affirm, Mastercard, PayPal, Alibaba, JD.com, Merck & Co. - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Alibaba, Bilibili, Amazon, Facebook, BioNTech, PayPal, EA - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
01.10.213 Aktien, die man bei einem Marktrückgang kaufen sollte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21LYNX: Paypal: Endlich eine Korrektur. Wo kann man zuschlagen?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
27.09.21Die Cash-App von Square ist fast so groß wie Venmo
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.09.213 Aktien, die ich gekauft habe und die eine 10-fache Rendite bringen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Mit Zinsen auf Kundenfang? Clever, PayPal!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare