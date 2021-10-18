checkAd

BOTS, Inc.’s Newly Acquired Subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC, Announces Grand Opening of Bitcoin Mining Training Academy

BTZI Provides Update on Its Miner Warranties Program

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto mining, mining equipment repair and warranties announced today that its subsidiary and an authorized miners repair facility, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions LLC, has launched at their new Parkersburg, West Virginia based TekX Training Academy (TTA) facility. The TekX Training academy will be offering training courses in bitcoin miner operations, maintenance, and repair with activities designed for individuals and employees of North American-based bitcoin mining farms.

BOTS, Inc. will be publishing the related list of training programs for bitcoin mining farms employees soon. The first training will be conducted in the last week of October 2021. However, due to overwhelming interest, BOTS has reported oversubscribed course demand. As a result, training courses will be conducted monthly.

According to a report by Training Magazine, companies in the U.S. spend an average of $4.5 billion on training and development programs for employees.

BTZI is the first public company to offer bitcoin miner warranties to operators in North America.

BOTS, Inc. has built a brand-new approach to the bitcoin miners' extended warranties — providing a cost-effective and efficient way for Bitcoin mining farm operators to buy warranty contracts and file claims against them –which allows Bitcoin miners in North America to take their mining business to the next level. The warranty covers labor on all components of the bitcoin mining rig, including the availability of remote monitoring services, mining rig hardware coverage, and racking systems.

"Same day coverage, buy-now-pay-later, and other tools are now available on our e-commerce site," said Dr. Oleksandr Gordieiev, CEO. "We have introduced the extended service contracts to this industry for the first time in North America, and the industry is just waking up to this. Nobody has seen this before."

The extended miner warranty program will initially be covering Bitmain manufactured miners, and soon, BTZI will add coverage for Canaan Inc miners, MicroBT Whatsminer, and other leading bitcoin miner manufacturers. The Company announced earlier the availability of bitcoin mining repairs through an authorized national bitcoin miners' repair center, which is now fully operational through our new subsidiary.

