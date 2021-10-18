checkAd

RSG Group España Selects GTT Managed SD-WAN to Enhance the Digital Experience in Its Gyms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (OTC: GTTN), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced that RSG Group España, a leading fitness and lifestyle company, has selected GTT Managed SD-WAN to connect its headquarters in Madrid and 40 gyms across Spain to drive further enhancements of the digital experience for its membership and staff.

RSG Group España is digitally transforming its gyms to deliver more immersive and motivational fitness experiences. The company relies on its secure, high-performance network, provided by GTT, to connect its staff and customers with high-quality multi-media content and data. The GTT SD-WAN solution provides RSG Group España with enhanced control and visibility of the traffic on its network, as well as the ability to prioritize and optimize different kinds of network traffic. This enables the company to ensure the best performance of its business and real-time applications, such as video conferencing and streaming, adjusting for bandwidth usage in line with business needs. The solution also enables network configuration and policy changes to be quickly and easily rolled out to any existing and future sites, allowing RSG Group España to centrally manage its network in a continuously changing environment. Additionally, GTT’s managed SD-WAN solution integrates fiber-based broadband and 4G backup to ensure resilience at each site.

“We’ve chosen GTT-managed SD-WAN because it is imperative for us to run our network with the utmost uptime and agility so we can continue to expand our range of fitness experiences,” said Chantal Garicano, Head of Administration and Finance at RSG Group España. “The advanced portal functionality of GTT’s SD-WAN solution gives us greater visibility across our network, helping us manage our resources and applications more efficiently and making it easier for us to identify and troubleshoot any issues quickly.”

“We are delighted to support RSG Group España with our network expertise and managed SD-WAN service as it innovates new ways to provide the best digital experience for its customers and employees,” said Tom Homer, Division President – Europe, GTT. “A fast, secure and reliable network is key to enabling the best technology-driven user experiences, and we look forward to partnering with RSG Group España as they expand their use of innovative digital technologies to help people become more active and have fun.”

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT (OTC: GTTN), please visit www.gtt.net.

About RSG Group

With more than 6,4 million users, RSG Group is a leading fitness and lifestyle company with brands in 48 countries: Gold's Gym, John Reed, McFIT, High 5, John & Jane's, Cyberobics, Loox, The Mirai, Qi2, The Reed, McFIT Models, Pearl Management, Tigerpool, Marcell Von Berlin, Ron Miller, Steven Baker and Master of Enthusiasm. For more information about RSG Group, please visit www.rsggroup.com.

GTT Media Inquiries:
Ed Stevenson, LEWIS
+44-207-802-2626
gttuk@teamlewis.com

GTT Investor Relations:
Charlie Lucas, GTT
VP of Finance
investorrelations@gtt.net 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RSG Group España Selects GTT Managed SD-WAN to Enhance the Digital Experience in Its Gyms MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTT Communications, Inc. (OTC: GTTN), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced that RSG Group España, a leading fitness and lifestyle company, has selected GTT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...